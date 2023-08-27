These Celebrity Spouses Had No Idea Their Partner Was Famous

Getty

Not all celebrity romances begin on a red carpet or at a Hollywood party. Sometimes a star finds love on a family vacation or at a bar across the world. And sometimes, their future partner doesn’t even know they’re famous! On more than one occasion, celebs have admitted that their spouse completely didn’t recognize them when they met for the first time. While it may be surprising to discover your partner is actually famous, it clearly worked out for these couples in the long run!

Read on to find out how these famous couples met…

When Kristen Bell first met Dax Shepard, he had only recently risen to fame on Punk'd and she didn't know who he was. Reflecting on the moment they first crossed paths at a friend's birthday dinner, Kristen says she thought he was "one of the guys from Jackass or something."

"The only thing I remember is that he talked so much...There were no sparks whatsoever," she said on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist. "Two weeks later, we both met at a hockey game...We saw each other...started to flirt. Then a day after that, I get a text that says, 'Hi, my name is Dax. I violated your privacy and got your number from Shauna [Robertson]. How do you feel about that?' And I was like, 'Excuse me? You sound stimulating.'"

2. Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey

Tom Pelphrey was living "in the middle of the woods" of upstate New York without much wi-fi when he first met Kaley Cuoco. At the time, he had never seen The Big Bang Theory. It wasn't until he introduced Kaley to his family that he realized how famous she was.

"When I first brought Kaley to New Jersey to meet my family and friends, my mom's partner -- who apparently was a Big Bang Theory fan -- was there, and he kept calling her Penny. I had no clue what was going on," he told W magazine. "So I pulled Kaley aside, like, 'I'm sorry, I don't understand what's happening. Why does he keep calling you Penny?' She's like, 'That's my character in The Big Bang Theory.' I was completely unaware. I've watched a few episodes with her since, and, obviously, she's fantastic."

The Jonas Brothers were still on their rise to fame when Kevin Jonas met his now-wife Danielle back in 2007. At the time, Kevin and his family were on vacation in the Bahamas and the musician spotted Danielle while walking on the beach. When Kevin introduced himself, she had no idea who he was.

"I didn't know who the Jonas Brothers were," Danielle admitted to People after the pair got engaged in 2009.

Lily Allen first came across her now-husband David Harbour when she was using celebrity dating app Raya for the first time. When she saw his photos, she noticed one picture where he was wearing a policeman outfit but assumed he was from a reality TV show.

"It was the first time I'd been on this dating app. I was scrolling through and landed on David's profile and pressed accept," she said on The Jonathan Ross Show, adding, "I didn't know who he was. I thought he was just like a sexy policeman from a reality TV Show. He was wearing a policeman’s uniform. It was a still from Stranger Things. I'd never seen Stranger Things."

5. Michael & Nadine Cera

When Michael Cera met his wife Nadine, they both happened to be at the same bar in Paris. She was studying abroad while he was promoting Arrested Development. When he approached her, he wasn't sure if she was going to speak English -- and it turns out that she thought he was Swedish.

"I didn't know if she would speak English, and if we would even have a chance to talk, and it was very lucky that she did because we wouldn't have a son, we wouldn't have a relationship," he told The Guardian.

6. Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens

When Simone Biles met NFL player Jonathan Owens on a dating app, he had no idea who she was. He says it wasn't until he started talking to friends that he realized that she was an Olympic gold medalist and a world renown gymnast.

"When I met her, I honestly didn't know who she was. It was just kind of like, 'Oh, she's got a lot of followers. You know, she must be pretty good or something,'" he said in Simone's Facebook Watch docuseries. "That's how I would tell people, and they're like, 'Simone Biles?! You for real, the gymnast?!' And I'm like, 'Man, she's good like that?!' Like I didn't [know]."

7. Lena Dunham & Luis Felber

Lena Dunham and Luis Felber were set up on their first date by mutual friends and Luis says he had no idea who Lena was. Before the date, he Googled her name and found out she was actually a celebrity -- and found some interesting content on her Instagram.

"I went on her Instagram, and I saw her dancing to a song called 'Red Hot Pussy' in her garden in LA. Lena puts herself out there in a really special way. That was all I had to go on at the time," he said in an interview with The Sunday Times.

Shaun White admits he didn't know very much about his girlfriend Nina Dobrev when they first met. It wasn't until they went out to dinner shortly after meeting that he realized how famous she was. Shaun explained that when they arrived at the restaurant, it was packed so Nina went to talk to the hostess to see if they could get a table. When some of the staff started freaking out, he assumed it was because he was there -- but they were actually excited to see Nina.

"I'm standing there thinking, oh, she must have been like, 'We got the old gold medalist over here and he wants a table.' And then a couple members of the staff came out and were like, 'Can we get a photo…with her?' And I was like, 'What's happening? What's going on?' It was actually really funny,' he told People.

9. Naomi Osaka & Cordae

When Naomi Osaka and her boyfriend Cordae went on their first date at an LA Clippers basketball game, they had already been talking for quite some time -- but he didn't even know she was a tennis player.

"It's not my sport. If you asked me about tennis, before being immersed in it because of Naomi, I could only give you Venus and Serena Williams, you know? Because they're just a part of the culture," Cordae told GQ.

10. Julianna Marguilies & Keith Lieberthal

Julianna Marguilies says that when she met her attorney husband Keith Lieberthal back in 2006, he didn't know anything about her or her acting career. At the time, he was busy with law school and wasn't able to keep up with entertainment.

"He honestly didn't know who I was. I mean, if he had seen my work, he didn't know. He was in law school. I was like, 'There’s a couple movies I don't want you to see,'" Julianna told People.

11. Alfonso Ribeiro & Angela Unkrich

Alfonso Ribeiro first met his wife Angela Unkrich at a hotel in Beverly Hills, but it took some convincing to get her to join him on a date. At the time, Angela had no idea about his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air past and only knew that he worked in the entertainment industry.