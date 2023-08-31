Gwyneth Paltrow Admits It Was 'Really Hard' Being Stepmom to Brad Falchuk's Children in the Beginning

Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening up about the harder parts of being a stepmom.

During an Instagram Q&A, per People, the actress and Goop founder was asked what it's like being a stepmom to Brad Falchuk's children, Brody, 17, and Isabella, 19.

"I did find it really hard at first," said Paltrow.

"You know, there's no book on this; nobody tells us what to do. And in fact, all of the existing media around what a stepmother is casts us in this evil, villainous light," said the actress.

"So it's kind of like trying to avoid land mines," continued Paltrow. "And then you're going into a family with dynamics. And there's all kinds of fear around loss and what does this person mean?"

"But for myself, the minute I decided, and fully embodied the idea that my step kids were my kids and I love them just as much and I gave them the same rules and boundaries, and just kind of whole-heartedly went for it, then the easier the whole thing got," she added.

"And now it’s pretty great," she concluded of her stepmother experience.

Paltrow is also mother to Apple Martin, 19, and Moses Martin, 17, whom she shares with ex-husband and Coldplay front man Chris Martin.