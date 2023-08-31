Jenna Jameson Says She Broke Herself Out of Hospital After 9 Months, Talks Married Life

Instagram

Former adult film star Jenna Jameson is opening up about her health scare and how much she's loving the married life-- and what their future might hold.

In an interview with ET, Jameson claimed she broke out of the hospital when she wasn't noticing a change from her treatment.

"I was doing very well and then I just started collapsing and lost my ability to walk and they admitted me into the hospital. I think I spent about nine months in the hospital," she said of her sudden illness.

Doctors "could not put their finger on what it was," and at one point told her she had one year to live. When treatment failed to work, Jameson took matters into her own hands.

"When I was first told that I didn't have very long to live, I think I just balled up," she recalled. "I didn't really know how to digest that."

Jameson recalled, "[I] took myself out of the situation and I said, 'I'm not going to let this happen. I refuse. I'm not going to go down like that.'"

"I ended up just taking everything into my own hands and making it happen. I knew that I still had so much life left to live."

Jameson also opened up about her new marriage to Jessi Lawless and how much she "love[s] the married life."

"She's a really special girl to be able to be my wife," said Jameson. "I'm a very strong willed person... I'm pretty wild, so I needed somebody that had her own fire and could handle me. I'm not easy. [But] she is a strong woman and she has her own life."

"So we're just a good partnership, you know?" continued Jameson. "We riff off each other and we just love each other so much."

As to their future? Jameson says she has "a lot of things happening."

"My universe is swirling," she revealed. "A reality show is on the table, I also have a lot of other reality shows that will be happening already, contracts signed and everything, but I can't make the announcement yet."

"A lot of people are wondering about what's happening in my life, and the fact that I'm married to a woman, there's so many different components to this. So yeah, I'm excited about it," she added.