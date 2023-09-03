Diplo Escapes Flooded Burning Man on Foot, Makes It Cross Country in One Day for DC Concert

Getty/Instagram

Diplo fled flooded Burning Man on foot for six miles Saturday morning with Chris Rock before hitching two rides to the airport on his way to a show across the country in Washington, DC that night.

Things are definitely not hot at the annual Burning Man festival after a monsoon-level rainstorm left Nevada's Black Rock Desert flooded, stranding 70,000 attendees. Among those who've managed to escape the event are Chris Rock and Diplo.

Each year, celebrities are a constant presence at the popular music festival, with several reporting that they're as stuck alongside thousands of other fans. One attendee is reported dead, per TMZ. The outlet reports the Sunday forecast is for more heavy rainfall, hail, and strong wind gusts.

The deejay and comedian, though, were determined to escape the quagmire, making their way out at first by foot on Saturday morning Taking to his Instagram page, Diplo revealed that he'd walked six miles along the road "with my thumb out" before he and Rock were finally picked up by a fan.

Sharing a video clip of himself riding in the back of the pickup truck with Rock and several others, Diplo wrote, "I legit walked the side of the road for hours with my thumb out cuz i have a show in dc tonight and didnt want to let yall down. Also shoutout to this guy for making the smart purchase of a truck not knowing it was for this exact moment ❤️"

"All Chris could think about was a f--king cold brew" he captioned the video itself as the comedian joked how great that would be.

Later updates to his Instagram Stories confirmed that Diplo made it to his show. "No one was making it out of burning man," he wrote," they didn't believe we would walk 6 miles in the mud... no one believed we would get to dc for the show tonight. but god did."

He chronicled his long way from Burning Man to the airport to DC on the platform, adding that after their pickup ride, they met "these hippies with a fan in the next town" who agreed to give them a two-hour ride to the airport.

It was an incredible journey, basically crossing the country in a single day to make it for a three-hour set in Washington, DC. Now, that's dedication to the fans!

Rock had been chronicling his own Burning Man experience on his IG Stories, where he offered updates to the declining living conditions for festival-goers. In a since-expired Story, per ET, Rock shared that "because of the flooding, the port-o-potties reportedly can't be emptied." Further, generators couldn't be filled nor supplies dropped off due to conditions.