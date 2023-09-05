Joe Jonas Files for Divorce from Sophie Turner

Getty

It's over between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

The Jonas Brothers singer filed for divorce from his Game of Thrones wife on Tuesday, reports TMZ. He's reportedly asking for joint custody of the ex-couple's two children, which includes 3-year-old daughter Willa and a 1-year-old whose name hasn't yet been revealed.

Joe allegedly filed for divorce because "she likes to party, he likes to stay at home. They have very different lifestyles," a source told the outlet. The two reportedly have a prenup.

The two have been together since 2016 and got engaged in 2017.

They had not one but two different weddings -- one in Las Vegas in 2019 while they were in Sin City for the Billboard Music Awards and another, more traditional and family-filled affair shortly after in the south of France.

This was the first marriage for them both.

Turner's most recent post on social media was of the two celebrating one of the Jonas Brothers' concerts in NYC last month.

"🎵 long long New York nights 🎵" she captioned the post, which went up just three weeks ago.

In recent weeks, Joe has been spotted without his wedding ring, sparking speculation of a split among fans. He was wearing it again, however, on Sunday night in Austin and in his most recent Instagram posts.