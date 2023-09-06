Aaron Paul Says He Gets No Residuals from Breaking Bad on Netflix: 'I Don't Get a Piece'

Getty

Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul says he's not making any money off of residuals on Netflix, even when the show is trending -- fans can't decide if he's being a whiny millionaire or raising a legitimate concern about the current state of the industry.

As the actors guild (SAG-AFTRA) continues to strike, Breaking Bad alum Aaron Paul is speaking from the picket line, exposing one of the areas that used to keep working actors afloat and how it is no longer: residuals.

It used to be that working actors could keep themselves in the business on residuals from past work. If a show re-aired in syndication, they got a residual check. The same would go for VHS and DVD sales. But, as everything began transitioning to streaming, suddenly residuals dried up.

Now, there is no safety net for working actors below the line when even even top-bill stars like Paul are saying they're basically seeing nothing when it comes to residuals. As an example, Paul noted that despite the success of Breaking Bad on Netflix, he sees nothing.

Picketing outside of Sony Studios last week, which produced Breaking Bad, Paul was interviewed alongside co-stars Bryan Cranston and Jesse Plemons by ET Canada, where he told the outlet, "I don't get a piece from Netflix on Breaking Bad, to be totally honest, and that's insane to me."

"Shows live forever on these streamers and it goes through waves, you know? I just saw the other day that Breaking Bad was trending on Netflix," he continued. "It's such common sense and I think a lot of these streamers, they know that they've been getting away with not paying people fair wage, and now it's time to pony up."

"The way things were structured ten years ago made a lot of sense," added Plemons. "It made it possible for actors, journeymen type of actors in the middle that are working just as hard, or harder-- You know, those residuals went a long way ... It wasn't all that long ago that I was in that same position."

"The AMPTP [Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers] is focused on making a lot of money by way of our art," Cranston argued. "We want to make a lot of art, and hopefully make some money at it."

Breaking Bad was a breakout show for AMC across five critically-acclaimed seasons. It blew up in the ratings with Season 4 in large part because Netflix began streaming the first three seasons, as noted by Variety. Sequel film "El Camino" was a Netflix original production.

Paul's comments started a debate on social media, with some seeing it as another millionaire whining about not making even more money. Others noted that if Paul isn't seeing any money, then neither are the actors with smaller roles, and they believe that's the point of his comments, and a large point for SAG-AFTRA in the strike.

💪 While on the #SagAftraStrike picket line, #SagAftraMembers Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul chatted with us about the importance of securing a fair, equitable and respectful contract. Until we get what we deserve, “we’re not going anywhere.” #SagAftraStrong ✊ pic.twitter.com/7VAUw8pfNf — SAG-AFTRA (@sagaftra) August 29, 2023 @sagaftra

Bryan Cranston & Aaron Paul say “when we started coming up, we relied on residuals to be able to pay our bills, that’s part of the equation as a working actor.”



“We’re here now saying the working actor has to have a considerable raise to make ends meet.”



(Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/lhdsqJIzrs — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 29, 2023 @DiscussingFilm

The point isn't, "Poor millionaire Aaron Paul, how can he ever get by."



The point is that, if as huge a star as Aaron Paul is getting treated this way by streaming services, imagine how they're treating lesser-known, far lower-wage actors and creators. https://t.co/pQmOtLRUuk — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) September 4, 2023 @ashtonpittman

Aaron Paul makes $0 for streams of his whole hit series; I just got a $46 b’cast residual for ONE Diff’rent Strokes ep I wrote FORTY YEARS AGO.



Anybody see anything broken here? https://t.co/eLHyEYnM6P — Tim O’Donnell (@TimODee16) September 4, 2023 @TimODee16

It's wild that people in the replies are batting for the studios like "why didn't he negotiate that in his contract?"



Good point man why didn't relative unknown Aaron Paul predict the streaming media landscape when agreeing to the terms for his breakout role in like 2007? https://t.co/vRXksIotoo — gamedesigndan.bsky.social (Dan Pearce) (@GameDesignDan) September 5, 2023 @GameDesignDan

The fact that there are people in the comments acting like Aaron Paul is some unpaid factory worker while they themselves are probably minimum wage workers is peak clown world.



This is actual footage of Aaron Paul coping with not getting Netflix residuals: https://t.co/8WQGI7oBT2 pic.twitter.com/bjC5ldS4QC — Tyras Maloko || Steampunk Fantasy Author 🚂⚔️ (@Tyras_Mikhail) September 6, 2023 @Tyras_Mikhail

Listen, pay your people by all means, but this is silly. Aaron Paul was paid by AMC, Netflix purchased the rights to stream Breaking Bad on Netflix. They shouldn't have to pay every single actor for every single show that they stream. I'm sorry but that's just not feasible. https://t.co/ouCpLgjGDk — Lottie Mallon (@LottieMallon) September 5, 2023 @LottieMallon

Aaron paul after becoming a millionaire and getting multiple lead roles because of breaking bad. pic.twitter.com/7xd69YBOmv — TheHonkyHoodlum (@TheHonkyHoodlum) September 5, 2023 @TheHonkyHoodlum

The point isn't that we don't have Aaron Paul money to begin with, the point is that none of us are making money off this stuff, regardless of union, regardless of country, regardless of fame.



Somebody is, but it's not us. — Jake Goldsbie (@JGoldsbie) September 5, 2023 @JGoldsbie

It misses the point as well. If Aaron Paul doesn't make a dime from Breaking Bad, how much do you think Fring Henchman #2, who really needs the money, makes? And where is all that money going? — Aden Nak (@AdenNak1) September 5, 2023 @AdenNak1

How dare Netflix not give Aaron Paul more money for no reason!!!



This is outrageous!! https://t.co/OOQl4gHcF3 — Mr Disco 🪩 🇺🇦 (@DISCOD00D) September 6, 2023 @DISCOD00D

Netflix booked nearly $3b in profit on $16b in revenue for the first 2 quarters of 2023.



The CEO will make $3m and receive an additional $37m in bonuses (cash and stock).



Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul get $0.00 in residuals from Breaking Bad from Netflix which is why a… pic.twitter.com/v3at0ryC25 — VonDoom.eth ☕️ (@CryptoVonDoom) September 5, 2023 @CryptoVonDoom

"Boohoohoo. Boohoohoo. I am Aaron Paul and I have to work for a living" https://t.co/2on8hQZN8C pic.twitter.com/Ffr623AWeB — A.J. Hodes (Jaguar Warrior) (Me/Myself/I) (@HodesAj) September 6, 2023 @HodesAj

The ppl who are like, oh boohoo he's already rich are missing the point. If Aaron Paul isn't getting royalties from his best known work that is arguably one of the most famous shows of the aughts: do u think the lesser known actors are getting any sort of livable pay https://t.co/emhcMhQt9T — ✨ shanks shanked my heart ✨ (@fiannastardust) September 3, 2023 @fiannastardust

Ppl in the comments aren't realizing that nobody cares if Aaron Paul gets extra money. We care that Aaron Paul not getting money from Netflix streaming Breaking Bad means that lesser known actors who don't have millions of dollars are also definitely not getting paid by Netflix https://t.co/RP7WvEN0QN — megaloblatta longipennis (@isawaduckonce) September 5, 2023 @isawaduckonce

No disrespect to Aaron Paul, but why Hollywood actors are so dumb? Netflix doesn't own Breaking Bad. Sony Pictures Television does. So, why Netflix should give residuals to its actors? Netflix is only supposed to give money to Sony/AMC for streaming rights. https://t.co/Lv5cqoRruC — Prince Vij ਪ੍ਰਿੰਸ ਵਿਜ (@Iam_PrinceVij) September 6, 2023 @Iam_PrinceVij

BRO WTFFFFFFF



Best example of rich, talentless hacks making their living off of paying REAL talent the bare minimum. Aaron Paul should have more money than most people could feasibly see in their lifetime from Breaking Bad, but some Corp. Exec somewhere has it instead https://t.co/kCSYK3FvRb — Lumiii - The ocean beckons for me (@HomoTomasiii) September 4, 2023 @HomoTomasiii