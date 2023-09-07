Emily Ratajkowski Talks Divorce Before 30, Appears to Support Sophie Turner Amid Joe Jonas Split

Getty

"As someone who got married at 26, has been separated for a little over a year [at] 32, I have to tell you, I don't think there's anything better," Ratajkowski said of divorcing before 30.

Emily Ratajkowski is getting real about divorce before 30.

In a new video shared to TikTok Wednesday, Ratajkowski -- who split from ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in 2022 after four years of marriage -- shared a positive message for fellow young women going through a divorce.

"So, it seems that a lot of young ladies are getting divorced before they turn 30," Ratajkowski said in the quick clip.

She continued, "And as someone who got married at 26, has been separated for a little over a year [at] 32, I have to tell you, I don't think there's anything better. Being in your 20s is the trenches."

While she didn't mention Sophie Turner directly, many fans saw the message as one of subtle support for the Game of Thrones alum, 27, just one day after Joe Jonas, 34, filed papers to end their marriage.

Ratajkowski, who like Turner welcomed a child with her ex, put a positive spin on the split, telling fans that while their marriage might be over, their lives certainly are not.

"There is nothing better than being in your 30s, still being hot, maybe having a little bit of your own money, figuring out what you want to do with your life... and having tried that married fantasy and realizing that it's maybe not all it's cracked up to be, and then you've got your whole life still ahead of you," Ratajkowski shared.

"So, for all those people who are stressed or feeling stressed about that, about being divorced," she added before congratulating those whose marriages have come to an end, "It's good. Congratulations."

Per TMZ, the Jonas Brothers singer filed for divorce from Turner on Tuesday, and is reportedly asking for joint custody of the ex-couple's two children, which includes 3-year-old daughter Willa and a 1-year-old whose name hasn't yet been revealed.

In a joint statement shared Wednesday morning, the pair reflected on a "wonderful" four years of marriage.

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," they wrote. "There are many narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Ratajkowski, meanwhile, has been enjoying single life since her split from Bear-McClard.

While she's been linked to famous figures like Pete Davidson and Eric Andre in the months since their separation; these days, the model is focused most on work, and her two-year-old son, Sylvester.