Reneé Rapp Opens Up About 'Jarring' Incident with Alleged Stalker at Drew Barrymore Event

Getty

"I'm a pretty transparent person, if somebody scares me, you're going to know... that was so jarring for me," said Rapp of the moment.

Reneé Rapp is opening up about the incident where an alleged stalker rushed the stage during an event with Drew Barrymore.

While talking on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, the Sex Lives of College Girls star and singer opened up about the scary moment in which a man called out Barrymore's name, before rushing the stage claiming Drew "know[s] who I am."

Rapp immediately escorted Barrymore off the stage and was praised for her quick action and defensiveness over Drew.

"I feel like even to say it out loud feels more vulnerable and susceptible or I feel like to even say it out loud it sounds so silly and 'woe is me,'" said Rapp. "But I was really so weirded out by that whole thing."

"He had a bag on him and I was just like, 'OK, I just don't know where this could go,'" she continued.

"Also I live in fight or flight just by the nature of having so much anxiety. So, when you see me twitch in that video and go, it's half of A. I'm a pretty transparent person, if somebody scares me, you're going to know. And B. that was so jarring for me."

Rapp also shared that she had "never went through anything like that before."

"To me—I know it sounds very woe is me and silly—but it did scare the hell out of me," added The Sex Lives of College Girls star.

The man who rushed the stage was later identified as Chad Michael Busto, who showed up uninvited to Barrymore's farmhouse in the Hamptons just days later. He was taken into custody, with police telling TMZ there was an "ongoing investigation" into Busto.