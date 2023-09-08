Hairspray Actress Sarah Francis Jones Goes into Labor at Beyoncé Concert - See What She Named the Baby!

Getty

Beyoncé's birthday concert featured more than just surprise performances from Diana Ross and Kendrick Lamar -- the epic show also saw a concertgoer go into labor!

Hairspray actress, Sarah Francis Jones, was in attendance at SoFi stadium in Los Angeles for the September 4 concert when she started feeling labor pains.

Jones wasn't expecting her baby to be born for another week, but it seems the little one just couldn't wait upon hearing Queen Bey perform live.

"I think it was right after the mute challenge. Everybody went mute. L.A. did really well," Jones told KTLA of the viral challenge where Beyoncé implores Renaissance World Tour goers to try, "And then I started having contractions."

Jones and her husband, The Neighborhood's Marcel Spears, thought it was gas at first, or Braxton Hicks contractions before realizing she had launched into full-blown labor.

"I said 'Something's happening,'" she recalled. "Usually I like to dance at the concert and I was like 'OK, I need to sit down for a second.'"

The contractions were 20 to 30 minutes apart, leading the couple to believe that they had plenty of time before the baby's arrival, but by the time they got to their car, they realized, "this is happening right now."

Spears shared a look at the epic moment on Instagram, chronicling when his wife first felt the contractions during Bey's show, to pushing in the hospital, and eventually giving birth to their little girl.

"If we didn't record it, I don't think anybody would believe it," Spears said. "It's just one of those things that it's so convenient you're like 'Nah that's not happening,' but the baby definitely pulled through."

While Jones went into labor on Beyoncé's birthday, she didn't give birth to their daughter till the next day.

As for what they named her, the little girl didn't take on the "Virgo's Groove" singer's famous moniker, but rather one special to her father. Baby Nola was named after Spears' hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana. They did say, however, that they are thinking of a Beyoncé-esque middle name for the little one.

