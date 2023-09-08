Sydney Sweeney Stars in Rolling Stones' 'Angry' Music Video

YouTube

The Euphoria star joined forces with The Rolling Stones for the release of their latest music video, "Angry."

Sydney Sweeney is the star of the Rolling Stones' music video for their new single, "Angry."

The 25-year-old actress is showing off her looks in the new video, in which she rides around in an open convertible, which drives by dozens of billboards featuring members of the Stones performing their new song.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Sweeney dons a black, leather bustier and black star-studded chaps that show off her backside in a clip that the actress posted to her Instagram. Fans are loving the clip, which has already garnered over 300K likes on Instagram.

She simply captioned the post, "THE ROLLING STONES."

"Sydney + The Rolling Stones = PERFECTION," commented one user. "Alicia Silverstone x aerosmith vibesssss," said another. The Stones simply commented a red heart.

"Angry" is from their upcoming album, Hackney Diamonds, will release on October 20th, 2023.