Bride & Groom 'Still Processing' After Ed Sheeran Crashes Las Vegas Wedding

"THANK YOU SO MUCH for the most magical day of our lives," wrote the couple after Sheeran serenaded them at the altar and acted as official witness.

One couple tying the knot in Las Vegas didn't just have Ed Sheeran on their wedding playlist when they said "I do" this weekend; instead, the singer actually surprised them with a live performance mid-ceremony!

Sheeran was in Sin City for a show Saturday night at Allegiant Stadium and while the concert itself was canceled at the last minute, he still sang his song "Magical" for Jordan and Carter Lindenfield on their special day.

The two were getting hitched at the Little White Wedding Chapel when, mid-ceremony, a guitar-holding Sheeran and a mini-choir barged through the church doors and began to play his upcoming single for the truly stunned bride and groom.

Both Jordan and Carter looked on the verge of tears during the performance, while fellow guests also audibly expressed shock at the surprise.

Following the performance, Sheeran stuck around to watch the couple seal their nuptials with a kiss, before posing for photos and even signing their marriage certificate as the official witness.

"Crashed a wedding, this is Magical," Sheeran captioned footage of the moment to social media. In the comments, the bride added, "THANK YOU SO MUCH for the most magical day of our lives 😭 we'll truly never forget this or the wedding advice you gave us ❤️❤️❤️"

The newlyweds also shared the video to their own pages, adding, "We're still processing what an unforgettable moment this was! Thank you [Sheeran] for truly making our special day magical."

Sheeran's show Saturday in Vegas was canceled around an hour before he was set to hit the stage. Sharing a message to Instagram, he said it was nixed due to "challenges encountered during the load in."

Saying it was "impossible to go forward," he later explained "a safety issue" prevented the planned performance -- adding he was "gutted" by the situation. "We really thought the show was going to happen up until the very last moment," he said, "I'm so sorry."

The show has since been rescheduled to October 28.