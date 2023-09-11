Robin Roberts and Amber Laign Tie the Knot in Beautiful Backyard Wedding

Good Morning America

Congratulations to Robin Roberts and Amber Laign!

The longtime couple tied the knot over the weekend in an intimate wedding ceremony held in the backyard of their Farmington, Connecticut home.

According to "Good Morning America," Laign and the GMA co-anchor said "I do" on Friday, September 8, in front of family and close friends, with Roberts' childhood pastor officiating the ceremony.

The pair each wowed in white, wearing custom-made wedding gowns by designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka.

After the wedding, per the outlet, the newlyweds celebrated with family and friends at an enchanted garden-themed reception.

Roberts opened up about the "magical" affair on X (née Twitter), calling it a day and night to remember.

"An intimate, magical wedding ceremony in our backyard followed by a joyous reception…ohhhh the dancing!!," Roberts wrote, sharing photos from the beautiful flower-lined aisle. "We are immensely grateful to all for making it a day and a night to remember. Honeymoon here we come!"

Inside, guests ate at round tables anchored by a dance floor, ordered drinks from a custom-made bar and enjoyed a wedding cake from New York-based bakery, Vincenzo Salvatore Cakes, per GMA. After dinner, guests were eager to hit the dance floor, where they were greeted by tunes courtesy of DJ Valentina.

The wedding served as a celebration of the couple's 18-year romance. Roberts and Laign met in 2005, on a blind date set up by mutual friends.

Roberts announced the couple's wedding plans back in January during an episode of GMA.

"I'm saying yes to marriage! We're getting married this year," Roberts revealed when asked what she would be saying "yes" to in 2023. "It's something we talked about, but we put it off, she became ill."

In February 2022, Roberts and Laign revealed Laign's diagnosis with breast cancer. She completed radiation therapy in July. Roberts also publicly battled breast cancer after her own diagnosis in 2007.

The official marriage proposal came at the end of 2022. With the couple deciding to wed while eating at one of their favorite restaurants together in Connecticut, where they put calamari rings on each other's fingers.

"We took the calamari rings and we slapped them on each other's fingers and we just we proposed to one another," Roberts recalled during the popular morning show. "Now looking back, it was pretty fitting for us to not have a down on one knee [proposal] and one person doing it... it was just us hanging out in our little hole-in-the-wall Mexican spot and putting calamari rings on each other and saying, 'Let's go. Let's do it.'"