Ben Affleck and Ice Spice Collab For Pumpkin Dunkin' Drink

Ben Affleck is back to represent Dunkin' Donuts, but this time with an unlikely collaborator: Ice Spice!

In a new commercial that aired during the VMAs on Tuesday night, the pair sit down to try and come up with a collaboration.

"Things with Dunkin' are going well, big promotion!" says Affleck at the start of the ad. "They made me brand ambassador."

The commercial then goes to Affleck and Ice Spice, who are sitting together (something many believe was a trick of editing) trying to come up with ideas.

"We've got to come up with a drink name, but it's not easy, right?" said Affleck. "How are people going to connect you with Dunkin'?"

"I'm a Dunkin' girl," reveals Ice Spice. "Ice Spice? My fans are called Munchkins."

"Where are you going with this?" asks a playfully confused Affleck.

"Ice Spice Munchkins drink," said the "Barbie Girl" rapper, before Ben suggests that they do a collab, and then embarrasses himself by trying to rap his own verses.

While Ice Spice didn't want to join in on his freestyle, the rapper reveals that the Ice Spice Munchkin drink will be released on Wednesday, September 13th.

The drink itself is a frozen pumpkin spice drink with pumpkin munchkins blended into it, which results in a cookies and cream type texture.