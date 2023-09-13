Brian Austin Green Shares Health Update on Shannen Doherty Amid Terminal Cancer Battle

Getty

"She's an incredibly tough person," Green told the Herald Sun Tuesday. "If there's anyone who could put up a real fight to cancer -- she's one of them."

Brian Austin Green is sharing an update on his friend and former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star, Shannen Doherty, amid her ongoing cancer battle.

Green, who was revealed as the singer behind Crash Test Dummy on The Masked Singer Australia Monday, spoke to the Herald Sun after his un-masking, where he shared how Doherty is managing.

"She's an incredibly tough person," Green told the outlet. "If there's anyone who could put up a real fight to cancer -- she's one of them."

In June, Doherty, 52, shared the devastating news that her stage 4 cancer had metastasized to her brain, with the TV star undergoing surgery to remove a tumor in her head.

"The fear was overwhelming to me. Scared of all possible bad outcomes, worried about leaving my mom and how that would impact her. Worried that I would come out of surgery not me anymore," Doherty wrote at the time.

"It's not an easy situation, obviously," He continued. "But I love her to death."

In March 2015, Doherty, 52, was diagnosed with breast cancer, and after years of treatment, she entered remission. However, in February 2020, she announced on "GMA" that her cancer had returned and it was stage 4.

Doherty has been open about her experiences with cancer treatment and how it can affect her life. In 2021, she told "Good Morning America" that she did "not want to operate [like I'm dying]."

"I just want to operate as I don't have things to check off because I'm going to keep fighting to stay alive," she shared.

Green and Doherty have remained close over the years with the pair getting together with former castmate, Ian Ziering, as recently as July to celebrate Green's 50th birthday.

"Happy birthday B. I love you @brianaustingreen," Doherty wrote at the time.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Green, meanwhile, detailed his own health issues while appearing on the Australian version of the hit singing competition series.

Initially diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, Green said he later developed vertigo and neurological issues that affected his speech.

"I couldn't speak, I couldn't walk, I couldn't read," he explained. "I didn't work for four years."

For more on the cast of Beverly Hills, 90210, check out the gallery below.