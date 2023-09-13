Matthew McConaughey Gave Son Warning About Social Media

Getty

The actor also added that they're "still taking baby steps into, you know, how much he's immediately in touch with it. What he's exporting."

Matthew McConaughey made sure his son was really ready to join social media at the age of 15.

The actor told Today about how he prepared his son, Levi, for getting on social media.

"Let's talk about what it is. Let's talk about the up-falls. Let's talk about the downfalls. Let's talk about the assets. Let's talk about the traps," he said.

The Oscar-winning actor wanted his son to be cautious of the media he is putting out into the world.

"Let's talk about what you wanna tell," he said of the discussion with his son. "What's your story? Because what happens a lot of times with young people and social media is they wake up in the morning and the first thing on their mind is, ‘What will be a good post?’ Instead of, 'What do I want to do today.'"

The actor also added that they're "still taking baby steps into, you know, how much he's immediately in touch with it. What he's exporting."

"And we're going through, we're measuring, we're discussing things. We had him look at a lot of other people that he looked up to, their post(s). We talked, 'Why do you like those?' And then you saw certain people that had maybe more hits, and you go, 'But why did they?'" he said of helping his son decide what to post.