'General Hospital' Star John J. York Reveals Health Diagnosis After Announcing Hiatus From Show

Getty

"I just want to say thanks for all the support over the years. This isn't goodbye, this is just, 'So long,'" said the actor.

General Hospital star John J. York is opening up about a recent health diagnosis, after the actor revealed he would be taking a break from the show.

The actor took to X, formerly Twitter, to post a video talking about his condition.

"I said I was going to give you an update on the reason I'm taking a little hiatus from General Hospital and here it is," began the actor. "So last December of '22, I was diagnosed with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and multiple smoldering myeloma, two blood and bone marrow disorders."

"Over the past many months, I've had three bone marrow biopsies, many chemo treatments, I have another one coming up in a couple of weeks, and I'm closing in on a blood stem cell transplant," continued York, who added that he has "been working with some wonderful people at Be The Match to find a potential donor on their registry."

"If it's possible and you would consider being a donor, joining their registry, for not just me but thousands and thousands of other people who are in need of a donor, go to bethematch.org/matchformac," shared York.

"I just want to say thanks for all the support over the years. This isn't goodbye, this is just, 'So long,'" he promised. "I'll have to take a break for at least three, maybe four months, but I'll be back."

"Thanks a lot. Check out Be the Match. Do whatever you can. Thanks for your patience, thanks for your time, thanks for your prayers. I'll keep you updated. Talk to you soon."