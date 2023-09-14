Ryan Phillippe Reveals Sobriety Milestone: It 'Feels Real Good'

Getty

"Feeling thankful for the freedom that comes with breaking addictions and dependency on substance," the actor shared on Instagram.

Ryan Phillippe is opening up about reaching a milestone in his sobriety journey.

The actor took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that it's been the "longest" he's gone without nicotine or marijuana since he was a teenager.

Phillippe, 49, shared a mirror selfie, in which he posed in a white tank top, sunglasses, and a crossbody bag. The I Know What You Did Last Summer star also had a toothpick in his mouth as he snapped the shot.

"Officially the longest I've gone since I was a teen without some kind of nicotine or marijuana in my system(among other things…)," Phillippe captioned his post. "Feeling thankful for the freedom that comes with breaking addictions and dependency on substance."

"Sobriety, clarity, and spiritual connectedness feels real good.🙏," he added.

The Cruel Intentions actor also shared the photo on his Instagram Stories, writing, "My only remaining addictions are toothpicks & self-improvement."

Phillippe's fans took to the comments section of his post to applaud him on his milestone.

"🙏 I am so happy you reached that stage in your life. It changed my life completely. Good luck my friend," a person wrote.

"Congrats on the sobriety! In the beginning it is definitely 1 second, 1 minute, 1 hour, 1 day at a time," another added. "And it gradually gets easier. And now I've been Sober 7yrs. Always keep going even on your worst days. Good Luck."

"That's amazing! 👍," a fan said. "blessings to you on your journey .."

Phillippe is a father of three. He shares 24-year-old daughter Ava and 19-year-old son Deacon with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon, as well as 12-year-old daughter Kai with ex Alexis Knapp.