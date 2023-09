Ryan Phillippe Reveals Sobriety Milestone: It 'Feels Real Good'

Getty

"Feeling thankful for the freedom that comes with breaking addictions and dependency on substance," the actor shared on Instagram.

Ryan Phillippe is opening up about reaching a milestone in his sobriety journey.

The actor took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal that it's been the "longest" he's gone without nicotine or marijuana since he was a teenager.

Phillippe, 49, shared a mirror selfie, in which he posed in a white tank top, sunglasses, and a crossbody bag. The I Know What You Did Last Summer star also had a toothpick in his mouth as he snapped the shot.

"Officially the longest I've gone since I was a teen without some kind of nicotine or marijuana in my system(among other thingsโ€ฆ)," Phillippe captioned his post. "Feeling thankful for the freedom that comes with breaking addictions and dependency on substance."

"Sobriety, clarity, and spiritual connectedness feels real good.๐Ÿ™," he added.

The Cruel Intentions actor also shared the photo on his Instagram Stories, writing, "My only remaining addictions are toothpicks & self-improvement."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Phillippe's fans took to the comments section of his post to applaud him on his milestone.

"๐Ÿ™ I am so happy you reached that stage in your life. It changed my life completely. Good luck my friend," a person wrote.

"Congrats on the sobriety! In the beginning it is definitely 1 second, 1 minute, 1 hour, 1 day at a time," another added. "And it gradually gets easier. And now I've been Sober 7yrs. Always keep going even on your worst days. Good Luck."

"That's amazing! ๐Ÿ‘," a fan said. "blessings to you on your journey .."

Phillippe is a father of three. He shares 24-year-old daughter Ava and 19-year-old son Deacon with ex-wife Reese Witherspoon, as well as 12-year-old daughter Kai with ex Alexis Knapp.