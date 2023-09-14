Whoopi Goldberg Shocks Alyssa Farah Griffin By Asking If She's Pregnant on The View

ABC / X

"I just got a vibe, I'm so sorry," said Goldberg as Alyssa responded by asking "I hope it's not my tummy!"

Whoopi Goldberg interrupted a political conversation with an out of pocket question directed at Alyssa Farah Griffin that shocked the whole table.

"Are you pregnant?" Whoopi said, seemingly out of nowhere.

"No!" said Griffin, stunned by the question. "Oh my god! You can't say that when my mother-in-law is here, who's been dying for me to get pregnant?"

"Why would you say that?" chimed in Joy Behar.

When Griffin asked if she looked pregnant, Goldberg responded "Yes."

Griffin said, "I hope it's not my tummy!"

"I just got a vibe, I'm so sorry," finished Goldberg.

"I'm very open to being pregnant soon," said Griffin. "I am not blessed to be pregnant yet. My husband and I are thinking about it."

"I'll take a test when I get home just to be sure," concluded Griffin.

