Josh Duhamel Talks Becoming a Dad Again, Co-Parenting with Fergie

Josh Duhamel is opening up about becoming a dad again -- as well as life co-parenting his son Axl with ex Fergie.

While appearing on The Jess Cagle Show on Sirius XM, the actor spoke about expecting a new child.

"Jumping back in at this ripe old age," said Duhamel. "I'm doing it and I cannot wait. You know, to me that's what it's about. I just, I'm meant to be a dad."

"I want, there's nothing I enjoy more than to watch my boy, I have a 10-year-old who's the best thing I ever did. And so, I get to do this again, and hopefully again after that," he continued. "And yeah, we're very excited. Axl's gonna be a great older brother. Audra's gonna be a great mother. Very blessed."

After Josh and Audra Duhamel announced their first pregnancy together, the actor's ex-wife and mother of his son Axl, singer Fergie, took to the comments to congratulate the pair -- writing, "I am truly happy for you guys🥰🥰 Axl can't wait to be a big brother."

Host Jess Cagle noted that their civil relationship is often rare, and Duhamel took a moment to praise his ex-wife.

"Fergie is an amazing woman. She really is," said Duhamel. "And she's taken Audra in, you know, and it could be much worse."

"That's the thing, is you never know how these things are gonna go, but because she's such a kindhearted person, she really, truly is," he continued. "She only has love for Audra and is excited as well, I can't believe how excited she is for us."

"You know, it's a, like I said, it could be a lot worse, and I've seen it. I've lived it. And, uh, thankfully we have a really civil situation."