Lili Reinhart Talks Impact of Unrealistic Body Standards

"Maybe it’s a cruel amplified version in combination with my OCD, but damn. The amount of time I've wasted thinking about my arms in the last few months is insane."

Lili Reinhart is venting about her frustration with body image, and particularly how hers is impacted by body dysmorphia and OCD.

The Riverdale actress took to X, formerly Twitter, to open up about body standards for women, particularly how skinniness is glorified.

"I wish there were more average sized arms represented in mainstream media for women," wrote Reinhart. "My body dysmorphia has been going crazy because I feel like my arms need to be half the size they are currently?"

"We've glamorized these skinny arms that, for most of us, can only be achieved if you’re a literal adolescent," she added.

"I truly wonder how anyone survives or gets through this life without having severe BD," added the actress in another tweet.

"I wanted to throw my own thoughts out there to let other women know they aren't alone," concluded Reinhart.

This isn't the first time that Reinhart has opened up about issues she faces with body image. Last year, Reinhart wrote on Instagram about struggling with "obsessive thoughts" about her body.

"I've been struggling with obsessive thoughts about my body/weight the last few months and it's gotten pretty severe in the last week," began Reinhart, 25. "So I want to take a moment to be vulnerable and share this in the hope that any of you who are also struggling don't feel so alone."

"I'm here with you," she continued. "It's challenging to look at your body with love instead of criticism. It's a practice I'm still learning."

The "Riverdale" star went on to say that she "didn't think being in this industry, that is so obsessed with women's bodies and weights, could ever mess with my own body acceptance and positivity.. but it has."

She added, "I wish I hadn't grown up in a time where the media worshipped only one size of women."

Reinhart admitted that she wishes she "could love [her body] more," and noted that she's "trying" to do so.