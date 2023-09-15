Snoop Dogg Reveals Deep Fear of Horses

Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Getty

"Maybe one day somebody can introduce me to a baby horse," Snoop told Tiffany Haddish. "A little jackass or something that I can learn to be around."

Snoop Dogg has a fear of...horses?

You read that right. The rapper, 51, opened up about his fear of horses on his YouTube news show Double G News. Snoop spoke with guest Tiffany Haddish, who noted that she dreamt of riding horses on a farm.

"I'm scared of horses," replied Snoop.

"What? As big as you are?" responded Haddish, taken aback.

"To this day, too," said the rapper. "I don't know why I'm just f---ing scared of them."

"Are you serious?" asked the actress.

"So serious. You ain't never seen me in a scene with a horse. I've been in a scene with ostriches, iguanas, all kinds of s---," said Snoop. "Ain't never been in a scene with a horse, like get that motherf---er away from me. I don't know why!"

Snoop also shared that his wife, Shante Broadus, had a horse that she would ride "for her peace of mind," but he would not interact or go near the animal.

"Maybe in your past life you fell of a horse," offered Haddish.

"I think I may have been the Headless Horseman," countered Snoop.

Despite his fear, the rapper might be open to meeting a young horse with a good introduction.

"I understand what a horse means to people," said Snoop. "Maybe one day somebody can introduce me to a baby horse."

"A little jackass or something that I can learn to be around."

This Is What the VMAs Looked Like 25 Years Ago View Photos

Want more content like this?

Get Toofab breaking news sent right to your browser!
Nope.