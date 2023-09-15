Snoop Dogg Reveals Deep Fear of Horses

Getty

Snoop Dogg has a fear of...horses?

You read that right. The rapper, 51, opened up about his fear of horses on his YouTube news show Double G News. Snoop spoke with guest Tiffany Haddish, who noted that she dreamt of riding horses on a farm.

"I'm scared of horses," replied Snoop.

"What? As big as you are?" responded Haddish, taken aback.

"To this day, too," said the rapper. "I don't know why I'm just f---ing scared of them."

"Are you serious?" asked the actress.

"So serious. You ain't never seen me in a scene with a horse. I've been in a scene with ostriches, iguanas, all kinds of s---," said Snoop. "Ain't never been in a scene with a horse, like get that motherf---er away from me. I don't know why!"

Snoop also shared that his wife, Shante Broadus, had a horse that she would ride "for her peace of mind," but he would not interact or go near the animal.

"Maybe in your past life you fell of a horse," offered Haddish.

"I think I may have been the Headless Horseman," countered Snoop.

Despite his fear, the rapper might be open to meeting a young horse with a good introduction.

"I understand what a horse means to people," said Snoop. "Maybe one day somebody can introduce me to a baby horse."