Travis Kelce Talks Briefly About Taylor Swift Dating Rumors After Trying to Get Her His Phone Number

Getty

Both Travis Kelce and his brother Jason faced questions about Taylor Swift from sports reporters after he shared a story about his plot to get his number into the hands of the singer during her Eras Tour.

While his original plot might not have worked, Travis Kelce is certainly doing a good job of making sure that Taylor Swift knows he's interested in getting to know her. In fact, the story's gotten so big, he doesn't even have to bring it up anymore.

Both Travis and his brother Jason Kelce faced questions from sports reporters about his relationship status after he shared his elaborate plan to get his phone number into Taylor Swift's hands at one of her Eras Tour stops -- and his epic failure.

Travis and Jason talked about the plan on their New Heights podcast back in July where Travis revealed that he'd put his phone number on a bracelet in hopes he could get it to the singer. Unfortunately, he learned the hard way that she doesn't do meet-and-greets.

"She doesn’t meet anybody, or at least she didn’t want to meet me," Travis lamented to his brother, "so I took it personal." He joked that he was "a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

After the bracelet story went viral this past week, Travis knew what was coming for this week's press talks for the NFL. "I know what you writers wanna hear, and you wanna hear more about that," he told Andrew Siciliano during an NFL+ interview. "and I’m not gonna give you anything."

When Siciliano asked him to at least confirm his bracelet story was true, Travis said, "I said what I said. And I meant what I said when I said it."

"You know what, it is what it is," he added. "I’m not gonna talk about my personal life." When Siciliano didn't let it go right away, Travis ended the interview, but in a light-hearted manner.

Tony asked Jason about the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating rumors 😂@TonyGonzalez88 | #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/iHHqDvWC9B — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) September 15, 2023 @NFLonPrime

Reporters didn't do much better with the other half of that conversation, as Jason didn't offer up much more than his brother. He was hit up for a post-game interview on September 14 where he said, "I don't really know what's going on there."

"I know Trav is having fun, we’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with," he continued. "Everybody’s been infatuated with Travis’ love life. So, I don’t really know what’s going on there."