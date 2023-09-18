Blac Chyna Tearfully Reunites With Mom Tokyo Toni While Celebrating One Year of Sobriety

Instagram/Tamron Hall

Blac Chyna celebrated one year of sobriety with a special person by her side -- her mom, Tokyo Toni.

Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, reunites with her formerly estranged mother on Monday's episode of "The Tamron Hall Show," in a teary-eyed surprise while celebrating the first anniversary of her sobriety journey.

Although the mother-daughter duo first reconciled a few months back, White said that seeing Toni brings back a flood of emotions, due in part it to the struggles they both faced to get their relationship back on track.

"I never thought I would get to this point," White said before an equally emotional Toni wiped the tears from her daughter's face.

"That's what mamas are for," she quipped.

For Toni, seeing her daughter return to a more stripped-down version of herself has been "surreal," telling Hall "she's a beautiful person" sans the often-toxic influence of Hollywood.

"Seeing her sober, no makeup, fillers gone -- this is who I birthed, Angela," Toni, who detailed raising White as a young, single mother shared. "She has the biggest heart in the world... she's a very beautiful person. What you see is what you get."

She continued, "I could have never imagined us like this after that mess, because it was lies. It was a mess."

"This here, this is the truth," Toni added.

As for White, the road to sobriety hasn't been an easy one, with the social media star telling Hall that what helped get her through the past year was "bringing myself back down to reality."

"I didn't want to continue to hurt the people around me, or have my kids grow up seeing me doing this stuff," White, who marked the moment with cake and balloons, said. "Even though we think that kids don't see, they know everything."

In addition to getting sober, White has been on quite the health journey, showing off her sick-pack abs and reversing several cosmetic procedures, in a decision she said came down to how she was being perceived before she even had a chance to open her mouth.

"You have to think about it like this," she told ET, "I could look at you and make any assumption right until you start speaking to me."