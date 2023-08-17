Blac Chyna on Co-Parenting with Tyga and Rob, Kardashian Feud, Reversing Cosmetic Surgeries

Getty/Instagram

Blac Chyna is softening her stance after referring to herself as a "single mother" last year -- plus, where she stands with the Kardashians and Khloé's comment about being a "third parent" to Dream, and why she felt compelled to reverse her cosmetic surgeries.

The model formerly known as Blac Chyna, or Angela White as she was born and prefers to go by again now, appears to be more at peace in her life and her relationships with Rob Kardashian and Tyga than just a year ago, when she was proclaiming herself a single mom.

She also seems more at peace with herself, or how she really sees herself. That included returning herself back to a more natural state by reversing several cosmetic procedures she's had done over the years, including breast and butt augmentations and facial fillers.

She said that the decision came down to how she was being perceived before she even had a chance to open her mouth. "You have to think about it like this," she told ET, "I could look at you and make any assumption right until you start speaking to me."

"So my thing is before you even start talking to me or give me a chance I want you to see, 'OK this is a well-rounded woman,'" she continued. "Not with these types of boobs and a big butt and the big lips. It put me in this category when that's really not who I am internally."

White explained that she first started augmenting herself because "it was always something to set a trend." For her, it was that feeling that others were following her aesthetic choices, even as small as getting her cheek pierced or how she wore her hair.

"it's like one of those things to where it's like, 'Hey, look at me,'" she explained. "Once you get to that 'Hey look at me' point it's like, 'What then?'"

She credited both internal and external changes within her as to why she now sees when she looks in the mirror "a beautiful woman" looking back out at her.

The model is more at peace with herself and with those closest to her, which happens to include two men she threw under the bus just a year ago when she wrote on social media that she felt like a "single mother" with "no support."

White shares six-year-old Dream with Rob Kardashian and 10-year-old King Cairo with Tyga. She said that her relationship with both men has grown and matured, in particular with Kardashian, with whom she had a contentious breakup.

"Time heals everything, and people change, and situations change," she told ET of her relationship with Rob. "You get to see the situation for what it is, and the situation is Dream."

She shared the same sentiments "co-parenting with Michael (Tyga) too, with King, so I feel like, as long as my kids are good and happy on both sides, that's all I care about as a parent."

"My kids are really smart, and they have common sense and they're like the sweetest people, like little people, so they're gonna be good, just them in general," said White. "I don't ever worry when they go over to the other parents' house, cause it's like, 'What are they doing over there?' But I'm like, 'Nah, my kids are good. They're pretty smart.'"

As for Khloé Kardashian's controversial comments that she saw herself as a "third parent" to Dream, White was never as bothered as the rest of America, apparently. The social media backlash got so bad, Khloé felt compelled to clarify.

"It saddens me to see clickbait headlines that are taken out of context or twisted to be something it's not," she wrote. "I love ALL of my nieces and nephews more than I can express. Dream and I are particularly close. My brother and I are extremely close. I am with Dream all the time because I'm with my brother all of the time. I love her beyond measure."

White, however, was never bothered by Khloé's comments, as she understood exactly where the reality star was coming from. "You have to think, too, they're so close, you know? Rob and Khloé," she said. "So of course Dream's gonna be like [that] with [Khloé's daughter] True, you know what I mean?"

As noted by ET, in the same episode she made the comments about feeling like a "third parent," Khloé said she has no relationship with White because "it's hard to have a relationship with someone when they sue you for hundreds of millions of dollars."

White had previously sued the Kardashians for lost revenue after the cancellation of her spinoff show Rob & Chyna. She lost that case in May 2022. More than a year later, White looks ready to put the past behind her.