Brian Austin Green Says Vertigo Battle Impacted His Ability to Co-Parent Son Kassius With Ex Vanessa Marcil

Getty / Instagram

"To then find out after the fact that at the point when I started getting better, that she then was painting it that I had abandoned Kass during that time, when the reality was I was dealing with such brain fog in what I was going through," the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star claims.

Brian Austin Green is getting real about his co-parenting relationship with ex, Vanessa Marcil.

During a new episode of his Old-ish podcast, Green opened up to co-hosts Randy Spelling and his current partner, Sharna Burgess, about his "difficult" experience parenting the pair's now 21-year-old son, Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green.

Burgess, who revealed that Green suffered from vertigo "for years," said the disorder made it "very difficult" for him to see his son with Marcil.

"Those years that he wasn't able to go see Kassius, Vanessa made no effort to make sure Brian got time with him," Burgess, who shares son, Zane, 1, with the Beverly Hills, 90210 star, said.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

She continued, "Instead, she painted him as an absent father who chose not to be around for him. And I'm sure that information was fed to Kass, and I can't imagine how damaging that was for him."

Marcil, meanwhile, has alleged that she raised her son alone. In February, Green called out his ex's claim, prompting the actress to post a cryptic quote to her Instagram about "telling the truth."

Green maintains, however, that Marcil knew about his condition and how much he was struggling.

"To then find out after the fact that at the point when I started getting better, that she then was painting it that I had abandoned Kass during that time, when the reality was I was dealing with such brain fog in what I was going through," he added.

Noting that he treated his recovery from vertigo much like a "stroke survivor would," Green shared that he had to relearn how to walk, talk and write.

What would have made their co-parenting relationship easier amid Green's health struggles, the actor said, is if Marcil had made more of an effort to ensure Kassius had time with his dad.

"It would've meant so much if Vanessa had decided 'Hey, I’m going to make sure while you're going through this that your son can still get to your house and see you,'" he said. "That would've just made an incredible difference in the situation. But that's not what went down, that's not how it happened."

Green, who was with Marcil for four years before calling it quits in 2003, would go on to tie the knot with Megan Fox in 2010. The pair welcomed three kids of their own over the course of their 10-year marriage -- Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7.

While the pair have since split, finalizing their divorce in February 2022, Green said he and Fox made a "real concerted effort" to blend their family, and provide Kassius with a home life that was "as stable and normal as possible."

"We ran into roadblocks with Vanessa at literally every turn," Green added.

Green's co-parenting relationship with Fox is a different story, with the 50-year-old TV star noting that he's "incredibly fortunate" for how they've been able to handle things.

"We co-parent really well together," he shared. "When we need to, we communicate really well, we are open to things, we don't take things personally. It is my goal, and I think it's her goal as well, that the kids are in as healthy environment as they can be in."

Burgess, who made things official with Green back in January 2021, said she has a great relationship with Fox as well, telling listeners that she and the Transformers alum co-parent "really well" too.