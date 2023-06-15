Brian Austin Green Blasts 'Bad Father' Claims After Defending Megan Fox Over Sons' 'Girls Clothes'

Getty

"Beverly Hills, 90210" alum Brian Austin Green is sick of the ongoing backlash after he and Megan Fox slammed a little-known politician's claim she forced their sons to wear "girls clothes" -- with Green going on the offensive after he's called a "bad father" for defending his ex.

It all started when little-known politician Robby Starbuck accused Fox of "child abuse" and alleged she forced their sons into "girls clothes." The man -- who had a failed run for U.S. Congress in 2022 -- made the incendiary accusation this past weekend as part of an overall slam against California.

Immediately, Fox immediately jumped onto her Instagram to debunk his claim that he "saw 2 of [their sons] have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them."

Starbuck tweeted that it happened when he used to "live in the same gated community" as Fox, but Fox and Green insist it never happened at all! Green didn't hold back, either, telling TMZ Starbuck "is full of s---, and I have no idea who he is."

Green is the father of five children. His eldest son Kassius, 21, is with ex Vanessa Marcil while his youngest with "Dancing with the Stars" pro Sharna Burgess, Zane, turns one this month. He and Fox share three boys: Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6.

As a result of his public defense of Fox and their children, Green started facing a whole different kind of onslaught, and on Thursday, he'd finally had enough. Taking to his Instagram Stories, the actor pulled out a succinct comment to represent them all: "U are a bad father."

"People like this have lost their minds," Green wrote in response to the collective nastiness. "Why anyone thinks it's morally ok to attack people like this that they have never even met is crazy."

He went on to urge his followers, "Let's do better as a society. We owe it to the future generations."

Green told TMZ it was a "bogus story" in a story posted on Saturday. "There are only a few people in their world that can actually verify wether [sic] or not a story like this is true and I can tell you with absolute certainty it is not," he insisted. "This person trying to claim this is true is a perfect example of someone with selfish motives that does not care about negatively affecting a parent child relationship."

On her Instagram post, Fox went in even harder on Starbuck, calling him a "clout chaser," per TMZ, and saying he was coming after her family in a desperate bid to "acquire wealth, power, success, or fame."

She shared his entire tweet and said that while she doesn't want to give him "this attention because clearly you're a clout chaser," she felt she needed to do it to teach him something.

"Irregardless [sic] of how desperate you may become at any given time to acquire wealth, power, success, or fame - never use children as leverage or social currency - especially under malevolent and erroneous pretense," Fox captioned her share.

"Exploiting my child’s gender identity to gain attention in your political campaign has put you on the wrong side of the universe," she continued. "i have been burned at the stake by insecure narcissistic impotent little men like you many times and yet i’m still here you f---ed with the wrong witch."

Adding insult to injury for the congressional candidate, he received a legal letter on Tuesday, as reported by TMZ, for infringing the copyright of Backgrid by sharing their photo of Fox and her children without first purchasing or licensing it -- and they further say this does not qualify as fair use.

"While historically not always the case, we expect those who hope to serve as our elected representatives to lead by example and fully comply with federal law," the company's letter read. "Today, we demand you do so."

Arguing that he still believes it to be fair use, Starbuck nevertheless posted on Twitter that he would remove the post (and repost with a new photo) because he's "not interested in litigating it."

Fox has publicly stated in the past that she is raising her children gender neutral, allowing them to dress how they want and express whatever interests they may have.

Fox and Green separated in 2010 after a ten-year marriage, but they remain supportive of one another. Fox has since gotten engaged to Machine Gun Kelly.