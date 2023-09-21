Parent Trap Superfan Margaret Qualley Opens Up About Mom Andie MacDowell Dating Dennis Quaid

Getty

"And I was like, 'Yeah?' and waiting with bated breath, hoping my parents were getting back together. And then in walks Dennis Quaid—her new boyfriend," said Qualley.

Actress Margaret Qualley is opening up about when her mother, Andie MacDowell dated Dennis Quaid amid obsession with the 1998 film The Parent Trap.

While getting interviewed as the cover for next month's Harper's Bazaar issue, Qualley opened up about her reaction to the whole ordeal.

"I would tell my mom how much I loved The Parent Trap and be like, 'We should watch it. It's a really smart movie. They make a lot of good decisions in that movie,'" said Qualley.

Shortly after this suggestion, MacDowell filmed the movie Dinner With Friends with Quaid.

"She comes home and she's like, 'Margaret, I know how much you love The Parent Trap…'" recalled Qualley.

"I wasn’t living in Hollywood; I was living in a normal suburban town. But then I would have these 'what in the world?' moments," Qualley said of the experience.

She also opened up about what it was like to have her mother acting in films as she was growing up.

"I think I understood enough to be proud of her," reflects Qualley. "At the same time, I didn't love the whole movie thing when I was a kid."

"My mom going off to do a movie just meant she's going to leave town and go kiss some other dude and have a pretend life that I’m not involved in."