Teen Mom Stars Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra Discuss Reuniting with Daughter Carly (Exclusive)

Getty

"It's like there's been no time apart," said Catelynn.

Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra are opening up about what it was like to reunite with daughter Carly.

While speaking exclusively with TooFab, the couple were overjoyed with how it went seeing all of their daughters together.

Catelynn and Tyler made the decision to place Carly into adoption when they were just 16; the child was taken in by Brandon and Teresa Davis, who have allowed the girl to keep a relationship with her birth parents and their other children.

"It's the best. It's the best feeling in the world," said Catelynn. "Getting to witness all of them together, hanging out and playing, and talking, for me it's just a joy to see all four of my girls together, honestly."

"For me, I explain it as feeling really magical. It feels out of this world. It feels everlasting," gushed Tyler. "If I could just stop this moment for the rest of my life I would be totally content forever."

"Watching all of them together brings up this joy that's unexplainable" he continued. "That I wasn't really expecting considering, just where she lives and that we're not raising her. But when they get together it's like, wow!"

"It's like there's been no time apart," adds Catelynn.

"It's beautiful, and Carly is such a good, awesome older sister. Nurturing, loves all the girls, and gives them all this attention, and seeing them together is magical. I can't explain it any other way."

Catelynn also opened up about creating boundaries with her family after she publicly called out her brother on social media. She defended herself online after her brother accused Tyler of making comments about her weight, and revealed that Catelynn's brother is the one fat shaming her.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"It's been hard for sure, you know, I'm back in therapy because of it just learning how you navigate it correctly, what do I do, things like that. It's definitely been hard, I definitely can tell a shift where I noticed I was getting depressed again and so I reached out for help which I know you have to do," said the Teen Mom star.

"Thankfully, I'm self-aware to know that. But it's really tough. The sadness part hasn't even got to me, more lately I've just been angry and disgusted, you know?"

"That's kind of where I'm at," she concluded. "If they're gonna be toxic and try to do these things to me, I'm just gonna pull away. That's kind of where I'm at."

Teen Mom's Leah Messer had similar thoughts when discussing her breakup from ex-Jaylan Mobley.

"It's difficult enough navigating a breakup, but navigating it on TV and re-watching it can bring up some emotions but I have honestly moved past it," said Messer. "Me and my ex are cordial. We're gonna keep moving. We're gonna keep moving forward."

New episodes of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter air Wednesdays on MTV.