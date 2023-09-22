Joe Jonas Talks 'Being a Parent' at Philly Concert Amid Sophie Turner Custody Battle

Getty

Joe Jonas has a message for hopeful parents amid his contentious custody battle with Sophie Turner.

While performing in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, as part of the Jonas Brothers' "Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour," Joe addressed the crowd before launching into a performance of the band's hit, "Little Bird."

"This next one is all about being a parent," Joe told the Wells Fargo Center audience members.

He also wished those hoping to become parents, "good luck."

Per concertgoers, the father of two appeared to get choked up while performing the touching track.

Joe got plenty of love from his brothers and fellow dads, Nick and Kevin, during Thursday night's show, with the pair each giving Joe a hug before singing their first song, "Celebrate."

The emotional moment comes amid a bitter back-and-forth between Joe and the Game of Thrones alum.

Per TMZ, following Joe's divorce filing, Sophie has filed a lawsuit against the "Sucker" singer, in which she accused Joe of unlawfully keeping their children in New York instead of allowing them to return to England with her. She even cited a child abduction law.

In the filing, Sophie claims that in April, 2023, the family made England their "permanent home," and regularly discussed their desire to raise the kids in the U.K.

While she agreed that the kids would stay with Joe while the Jonas Bros toured the U.S., because she was busy shooting a "very intense," time-consuming series abroad, Sophie says the agreement was that in September, when she finished filming, she would return to New York, to "collect the children and return home to England."

Joe allegedly refused, prompting Sophie to file these legal docs in federal court, citing the Hague Convention -- an international treaty -- which deals with child abduction across country lines.

She's asking for a court order demanding that Joe produce the passports and return the kids to her.

Joe, who filed for divorce in Miami Dade County where the pair formerly resided, has since denied the accusations, saying it is Sophie who has crossed the line by violating a Florida court order that restricts both parents from relocating their kids.

As for their divorce, while the pair labeled their split as "amicable" in a joint statement earlier this month, it's turning out to be anything but.

Sophie gets into some of the details in her filing, citing an August 15 argument that led Joe to file for divorce September 1. She claims she found out about the divorce days later, through the media.

Their legal battle also follows an interesting move from the actress, who stepped out with Joe's ex, Taylor Swift, earlier this week, for her first public outing since news of the divorce broke.

