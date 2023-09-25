How Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox's Kids Reacted to His Engagement to Sharna Burgess

Instagram

The pair also shared Fox's reaction to the news and revealed why they waited two months before announcing the engagement.

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are engaged, and their family couldn't be happier!

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas over the weekend, the Dancing With the Stars pro said Green and his ex, Megan Fox's kids are "super excited" for them to say "I do."

"I think all of us were emotional about it," Burges told the outlet. "I think, honestly, Noah was the most emotional. [But] everyone was just so excited."

She continued, "Honestly, everyone was waiting for this moment for, I think, a while, and it was finally happening. It was definitely an emotional moment for me, and to share it with my favorite people, it just feels so perfect and right."

Green, who was married to the Transformers alum from 2010 to 2021, shares Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, with the actress. He's also a dad to son Kassius, 21, with ex, Vanessa Marcil.

Burgess, who also shares a child with the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, welcoming baby Zane last year, and Green announced that they got engaged two months ago during the latest episode of their Old-ish podcast, before showing off Burgess' engagement ring on Instagram.

"Our latest chapter 🥹," the couple captioned a video of the blended family placing their hands atop each other's, with Burgess' newly blinged-out hand completing the pile.

As for how he popped the question, Burgess revealed that Green proposed during his surprise 50th birthday party back in July.

"Noah is holding Zane, and Journey is holding this little red Cartier box," Burgess said on the podcast. "And they all come in there, and they stand next to Brian, and he takes the box from Journey, and he says, 'Would you spend the rest of your life with us?' I was just looking at him like, 'I can't believe this is really happening.'"

While speaking with ET over the weekend, the couple explained that their decision to keep their engagement under wraps was done to give the couple a "moment for us to ourselves and not make it about an announcement."

"To be honest, I even got in my head at the beginning, I was like, 'How are we going to announce?!' And it's not even about that for us," Burgess shared. "But it got to the point to where I was like, 'I don't want to keep trying to flip my ring or take it off, but we're going to be in Vegas on the carpet, and I want to wear it!'"

Fox is equally as thrilled about the couple's nuptials, with Green telling ET, "She's really been amazing. We've been so lucky. We've run up against zero friction and zero issues with anything with the kids, with just being together, and her." Burgess added, "She's super excited for us."

This will be the first marriage for Burgess and the second for Green, who met the DWTS star when they were paired together on the dancing competition series in 2020.