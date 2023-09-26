Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor Reveals 'Hard Lesson' She Learned Dating Pete Davidson

Getty

The actress reflects on the scrutiny on their romance, which she didn't think "anyone would care" about.

Phoebe Dynevor is opening up about what her romance with Pete Davidson taught her about being in the spotlight.

In an interview with Elle, the actress reflected on their time together while sharing how the high profile relationship changed her and the way she interacts with the public.

"It just goes back to being naïve —I didn't think anyone would care," said Dynevor, 28. "I was just being a young woman and dating and somehow that provokes a conversation."

"There were lots of hard lessons I had to learn through basically just having a personal life," added the actress.

Davidson and Dynevor were first linked in early 2021, before arriving together publicly at Wimbledon that July.

"You realize, 'Oh, I can't live my life in the way that I used to. I have to keep my cards slightly closer to my chest,'" continued the actress. "There was a time, for example, when I'd post anything on my Instagram, and now I'm very, very careful about what I put out into the world."

"People are going to make up whatever story that they want to make from a few pictures, that's fine," Dynevor said, referring to photos taken by the paparazzi. "I had to learn to let things go and let it wash over my head instead of the normal reaction, which is to be like, 'But that's not true, and that didn't happen.'"

"You have to let it go and focus on the work. I really am just here to act. I love my job so much, and it was weird for me that the attention was being taken away from my work," concluded the actress.

Rumors began swirling that Pete hit it off with the Bridgerton star in early 2021. The duo reportedly met while Phoebe was visiting New York for work, and not long after, fans began spotting the pair hanging out not far from Phoebe's hometown in England.

By April, news outlets were confirming the couple's relationship — and they were even seen wearing matching necklaces that featured gold charms of each other's initials. Later that month, Pete seemingly confirmed the relationship himself when he told students at Marquette University that he was "with [his] celebrity crush" during a Zoom Q&A session. Later that month, he jetted to England to help celebrate Phoebe's 26th birthday. The two kept things going strong while eating long distance and in July, they made their first public appearance at Wimbledon.

By August, reports surfaced that the couple had quietly gone their separate ways. With Phoebe busy filming Bridgerton in the UK and Pete committed to Saturday Night Live and other filming projects, long-distance was reportedly too taxing on the pair.