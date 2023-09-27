Gwen Stefani Reflects on 'Terrible' Time After Gavin Rossdale Divorce and Unexpected Blake Shelton Romance

Getty

In a new interview with 'People,' Gwen Stefani reflected on her divorce from ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, calling it a "terrible" time in her life. The singer, who shares three children with the rocker, said she had to start her life "over again" after their very public split.

Gwen Stefani is looking back at the fallout following her divorce from ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale ... and how she was able to move forward with Blake Shelton.

In a new interview with People, the No Doubt singer reflected on that "terrible time," telling the outlet that her life pretty much fell apart when she and Rossdale split in 2016.

"Everybody pretty much knows that at one point my life fell apart. The family fell apart. It was terrible, and there's so many people out there that have gone through the same thing," Stefani shared. "When that happened, I had to literally start over again. It was a reset of my life."

Stefani and Rossdale were together for over the 20 years, with pair experiencing everything from a paternity scandal, to affair rumors, before their relationship came to an end.

Stefani, who shares sons Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9, with her ex, says her relationship with now-husband, Blake Shelton, wasn't something she expected, and neither was moving to his home state of Oklahoma.

"I didn't see any of this coming with Blake. This was just a big old 'What?' To be able to escape to Oklahoma, a place that I don't think I would ever have gone to. And when I met Blake, that's when I felt home, like, 'Oh, this is where I'm supposed to be, with this guy," she said of falling for the country superstar, after meeting in 2014 on the set of The Voice.

She continued, "It was an amazing gift to be able experience love like that for the first time. It was just like, 'Oh, this is it.' And going to Oklahoma was like, just being introduced to a whole world I didn't know about."

The pair have since settled into their life there, with Shelton, who stepped away from the very show where they met, after 23 seasons. As for what he's doing these days, Stefani said he's still working on music, but also has the time and space to focus on hobbies and "things he wants to do."

Stefani, meanwhile, still has a coaching chair, joining Niall Horan, John Legend and newcomer, Reba McEntyre, for season 24 of the singing competition series.

"I was really weirded out like, 'What's it going to be like without Blake?' But we are having so much fun," she said of The Voice's latest season. "At the end of the day, coaching these humans who are so gifted... I love it."

And she's till working on music, telling the outlet she just recorded two new songs in addition to releasing new products from her GXVE beauty line. As for how they manage their careers and their blended family, Stefani said she gets all her work done when the boys are with their dad, and has dinner ready for them when they get home.