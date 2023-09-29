1000-Lb Sisters' Tammy Slaton Shares Selfie Videos with No Filters After Criticism

Instagram

"This is what I really look like. Okay? Have a nice day, babe," said the TLC star, who also showed off her slimmed-down face following her dramatic weight loss transformation in the clips.

1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton is reacting to criticism for using filters on her social media posts.

On Wednesday, the reality star shared two videos of herself on Instagram, in which she gave fans a close-up look at her appearance sans filters, with the footage also showing her slimmed-down face following her dramatic weight loss transformation.

In the first clip, Slaton, 37, responded to a user who called out her use of filters, writing, "Stop the filters. What do you actually look like??"

Showing her unfiltered face to the camera, she said, "This is what I really look like. Okay? Have a nice day, babe."

Meanwhile, in her second video, Slaton replied to a fan who wanted to see her without her glasses. "They take away from your eyes, either way you're killing it!," the user wrote.

Filming herself, Tammy said, "Here you go, love. Me. No filters. Me," before she took off her glasses. "Now without my glasses. Have a nice day, babe."

Slaton first addressed the criticism over her use of filters last month.

"I keep seeing everybody say, 'Stop using filters, stop using filters,'" she shared in an Instagram video. "Listen, I am not trying to be rude, but it's my profile. And if I like using the filters, I will. And if you got a problem with it?"

"I am proud of myself. I continue to post and show off my hard work," she went on to explain, adding, "So what? I use a filter. I don't like the colorization in my cheeks. All the spots from the sun [and] freckles."

She captioned her post, "Over this stupid filter bull crap"

As documented in a February episode of "1000-LB Sisters," Slaton -- who weighed over 700 pounds at one point -- was approved to get bariatric surgery after reaching her weight loss goal of 550 pounds. The Sun reported in November 2022 that Slaton underwent the procedure the previous summer in Lexington, Kentucky.

Slaton revealed the results of her weight loss surgery in March. The TLC star -- who has been open about her struggles with both food and alcohol -- has dropped over 300 pounds, per The Sun.

In November 2022, Slaton married Caleb Willingham, whom she met at Windsor Lane Rehabilitation Center in Gibsonburg, Ohio. Willingham passed away in July. At the time, Slaton released a statement confirming the sad news.