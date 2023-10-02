Below Deck's Kyle Vilijoen Hospitalized for 'Most Painful and Traumatic Bodily Experience'

Getty/Instagram

The reality star detailed and shared graphic photos of his symptoms, including "painful rash that spreads with bursting and oozing blisters."

Kyle Vilijoen is opening up about a recent health scare that he called the "most painful and traumatic bodily experience of my life."

The Below Deck star took to Instagram to share about his diagnosis with Stevens-Johnson Syndrome, which he described as "a rare, serious disorder of the skin and mucous membranes."

"Late Sunday night was the start to a scary ride for [his partner] Zachary and I," captioned the Bravo star. "After starting a new medication I begin to feel generally unwell. Little did I know the battle I was going to face was the most painful and traumatic bodily experience of my life."

"Monday started with throat pain like none other. Spread to my mouth, lips, hands, and feet. Having gone to the walk-in clinic & diagnosed with hand-foot-mouth disease they sent me on my way. Wednesday-Thursday I suffered from worsening blisters, inability to tolerate swallowing, tongue swelling, and change in vision. Friday there was still no sign of relief. Zachary rushed me to NYU ER. 🏥," he continued.

"Bypassing others in the ED waiting room, the medical staff rushed me into be examined from head to toe by almost every service from ophthalmology to dermatology (over 20 doctors) and told me I had something called SJS."

"Stevens-Johnson Syndrome is a rare, serious disorder of the skin and mucous membranes. Treated as a medical emergency requiring hospitalization. Usually a reaction to certain medications that starts with flu-like symptoms, followed by a painful rash that spreads with bursting and oozing blisters. Then the top layer of affected skin dies & sheds. Treated with intensive IVIG transfusions and medical treatment," said Vilijoen.

The reality star also made sure to thank the hospital staff and partner, who supported him along this terrifying journey.