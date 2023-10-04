Kat Von D Shares Video of Baptism After Renouncing Witchcraft and The Occult

Instagram

Kat previously opened up about a "spiritual battle" and why she moved to a small Indiana town.

Former tattoo artist and makeup brand owner Kat Von D just got baptized after she previously renounced the occult and witchcraft.

Von D took to Instagram to share a video of her ceremony, which was held in a church and featured a group of tattooed and pierced friends there to support her.

"Katherine von Drachenberg, upon your profession of the Lord Jesus Christ, and in obedience to His Divine command, I baptize you, my sister, in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit," says the pastor in the video.

The former reality TV star has been making changes to her lifestyle in the past few years.

Last year, Von D opened up about her decision to change her lifestyle on Instagram, where she opened up about her "spiritual battle."

"I don’t know if any of you have been going through changes in your lives right now, but in the last few years I've come to some pretty meaningful realizations — many of them revolving around the fact that I got a lot of things wrong in my past," wrote Von D.

"Today, I went through my entire library, and threw out books that just don't align with who I am and who I want to be," she continued.

"I've always found beauty in the macabre, but at this point, I just had to ask myself what is my relationship with this content? And the truth is, I just don't want to invite any of these things into our family's lives, even if it comes disguised in beautiful covers, collecting dust on my shelves."

She clarified that she did not cast judgement on those who were "into this stuff", "but right now, it's never been more clear to me that there is a spiritual battle taking place, and I want to surround myself and my family with love and light."

Von D also moved out of Los Angeles to Indiana, due to "all that has been taking place in California, with terrible policies, tyrannical government overreach, ridiculous taxing, amongst so many more corruption, we just felt the need to plant roots in a small town where there is nature, where my son can be free to play, and where we can eventually retire one day,"