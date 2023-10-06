A24 Set to Adapt Paris Hilton Memoir, with A-List Acting Siblings Producing It

Getty

The TV adaptation will be produced in part by Dakota and Elle Fanning.

Paris Hilton's memoir, Paris: A Memoir, is being adapted into a TV show by independent film titan A24.

Hilton's entertainment company 11:11 Media is set to produce, alongside Dakota and Elle Fanning's production company Lewellen Pictures, Deadline reports.

While details for the TV show have yet to be released, Paris opened up about the things that went down behind-the-scenes like never before in the memoir.

Many of the big revelations in the book came out ahead of its release, including Hilton sharing for the first time that she was raped when she was 15, as well as a teacher's inappropriate interest in her, the abortion she had at 20 after becoming pregnant with model Jason Shaw and her "unpleasant" encounter with Harvey Weinstein. See what she had to say about the above here.

Her thoughts on her leaked sex tape with Rick Salomon and her traumatic past at a boarding school in her teen years also came out ahead of the book's debut. In the book, she also shares it was Demi Lovato who inspired her to open up about her boarding school years, after watching the singer's Simply Complicated documentary.