Bachelor Clayton Echard Says Test Confirms He's Not the Father, Woman Says He's 'Lying'

The former Bachelor lead took to his Instagram on Friday to tout the "good news," but the woman who accused him of fathering twins with her says that he's "lying" and it's not quite as clear as all that.

Clayton Echard may have headed into this weekend celebrating vindication against a "false accusation" he had fathered twins with an anonymous woman, but she's telling him to pump the brakes ... it's not over yet!

A euphoric Echard took to his Instagram with a video, saying with a massive grin, "Listen, it’s Friday and you know what we need on a Friday? We need some good news and who has got the good news today? I got the good news today."

"The test results came back early and they said little to no fetal DNA present," he continued. "Let’s go baby! I knew that was going to happen and thankfully five months of torture can finally be put to rest."

"Two false accusations in two years -- I really don’t want to look ahead to next year to see what will happen. I think two false accusations in a lifetime is enough," he continued. "This has been a trying time but I learned so much about myself and now back to the regularly scheduled program."

The other "false accusation" wasn't about paternity, but rather claims that he had cheated on his then-girlfriend Susie Evans, who he met while filming his season of the ABC reality juggernaut.

The anonymous woman, however, is telling a very different story and insists that this paternity situation is far from over. Instead, she told Us Weekly that the lab told her that "testing is ongoing."

"Regardless of what Clayton says, the test is not inconclusive," the woman insisted. "They said that there was an issue with my sample and that they need another sample from me, which I am giving first thing on Wednesday."

Further, she said that the employee at the lab she spoke to told her that "Clayton has been told specifically that even if it were to come back ‘inconclusive’ after this, it definitely does not mean I’m not pregnant and agrees he has misled his followers by saying that."

Last month, Echard showed receipts for the paternity test to assure his followers he was involved, while at the same time insisting he'd never even had sex with this woman. He also claimed there are "other individuals out there with nearly identical accusations being made against them by the exact same person."