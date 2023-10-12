Kim Zolciak Responds to Chet Hanks Dating Rumors

Getty

The reality star gave a coy response to dating rumors with Chet Hanks, who she just finished filming The Surreal Life with.

Kim Zolciak is responding to rumors that she and Chet Hanks are dating after the pair reportedly got flirty on the set of The Surreal Life.

In a video captured by the Daily Mail, the reality star was seen leaving the airport after a trip to Mexico with her daughter Brielle, 26.

When asked if the dating rumors were true, Zolciak "played coy" in response, simply smiling and calling 33-year-old Hanks "a nice guy," but that she can't "imagine dating again" amid her messy divorce from Kroy Biermann.

Brielle, however, was not pleased by the inquiry and responded "we don't know him," when asked about Tom Hanks' son.

The reality star's daughter seems to be rooting for her mom's marriage to work out, as she simply added, "Kim and Kroy till the end," before stepping into the Uber with Kim.

Earlier this week, TMZ reported that the pair were getting flirty together while filming the new season of MTV's The Surreal Life. According to their sources, the pair hit it off during the production of the show.

Kim is currently in a divorce battle with Kroy.

In May 2023, Kim Zolciak and her husband Kroy Biermann filed for divorce after 12 years of marriage. In paperwork, Kim said the couple's relationship was "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation" -- but it turns out that wasn't the case. Just a few months after splitting, the couple reconciled and called off their divorce.

In documents obtained by People, Kim filed a "dismissal without prejudice of answer and counterclaim" in the Superior Court of Fulton County in Georgia. According to sources close to the couple, Kim and Kroy are now "getting along" and "trying to make it work for the kids."