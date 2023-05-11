Kim Zolciak Shares First Social Media Post After Kroy Biermann Divorce News

Getty / Instagram

The "RHOA" alum -- who was married to the former NFL star for 11 years -- posted a video on her Instagram Stories, in which she can be seen NOT wearing her ring.

Kim Zolciak has shared her first post since she filed for divorce from her now-estranged husband, Kroy Biermann.

On Wednesday, the "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alum reposted a fun video on her Instagram Stories, in which she said she's going to try to learn how to play the video game, Fortnite.

"It is time for Kim to learn how to play Fortnite since Brielle doesn't acknowledge me for hours," Zolciak, 44, said in the short clip, referring to her 26-year-old daughter, Brielle Biermann.

The "Don't Be Tardy" star then messed with the video game headset, trying to put it on properly, with her motions revealing a glimpse at her now-ringless left hand.

This came just two days after TMZ reported that Zolciak filed for divorce from Biermann after 11 years of marriage. Later on Monday, Biermann made a small change to his Instagram bio, adding a short sentence in which he threw shade at his ex.

According to Us Weekly, the former NFL star's bio previously read: "Husband. Father to six perfect munchkins. Athlete. You can Google Me & see I wasn’t Tardy for that Party."

The 37-year-old's bio was changed to: "Husband. Father to six perfect munchkins. Athlete. My ring Meant a Thing, you can Google Me & see I wasn't Tardy for that Party."

Meanwhile, it was also reported this week that Brielle unfollowed Biermann on Instagram.

However, Zolciak has yet to publicly address the divorce news.

According to court documents received by TMZ, Zolciak listed April 30 as the day of separation for her and Biermann. She is seeking full custody of their four minor children and a return to her maiden name. In her filing, she called the marriage "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation."

In Biermann's petition, according to TMZ, he is also asking for full custody of their four minor children. The outlet reported that Zolciak filed for divorce over the weekend, while Biermann petition was dated on Monday.

The former couple owes $1.1 million in total to the IRS, per TMZ, for unpaid taxes, interest, and penalties for the calendar years 2013, 2017, and 2018. They also owe $15,000 to Georgia for 2018's taxes.

The divorce filing comes after their country club mansion in the state was foreclosed on in February, though the outlet reports the family is still posting social media clips from inside the home. So either they're using old footage, or still staying there ... for now.