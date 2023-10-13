Jada Pinkett Reveals Why She and Will Smith Didn't Get Prenup

Getty

"I'm making a promise that divorce won’t be necessary, that we will figure this out," recalled Jada.

Jada Pinkett Smith is opening up about why she doesn't have a prenuptial agreement with husband Will Smith.

In an interview with Parade, Jada opened up about the couple's decision, just days after she revealed that she and Will have been separated for seven years.

"Listen, weddings are beautiful, but they can be very romanticized," began Jada.

"I feel that was a very real moment for the two of us to look each other in the eyes, recognize that there would be tough times in this journey and to say to each other, 'No matter what, we're going to figure it out and that's why we don’t need a prenup."

"'Because I'm making a promise that divorce won’t be necessary, that we will figure this out,'" continued Jada.

"And we made that promise to each other without all of the bridal wedding beauty; it was just sitting on a log in his mother's backyard, and going, 'Hey.' Having to really look at the possibility of us not being together," she concluded.

The revelation comes after Jada shocked the world Wednesday when she said that she and Will have been separated for seven years, telling TODAY's Hoda Kotb that they were not together romantically at the time of the Oscars... and still aren't now.

"Why it fractured... that -- that’s a lot of things... By the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be," Jada explained.

"I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through... whatever. I just haven't been able to break that promise."

She said the pair are "still figuring it out" and have been "doing some really heavy-duty work together," before concluding, "We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us."