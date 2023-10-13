Seth Rogen's Wife Lauren Miller Reveals She Had Brain Aneurysm Removed

Getty

"I'm truly thankful that I won't be dying at this dinner table or any others anytime soon," said Miller.

Lauren Miller Rogen is opening up about getting a brain aneurysm removed.

While giving a speech at the UCLA Department of Neurosurgery Visionary Ball, per People, Miller shared about brain health as both her mother and grandmother suffered from dementia.

Miller talked about getting an MRI five years ago "to take a deeper look at anything that could possibly be lurking inside me that would affect my longevity."

"They found, of course, this sort of aneurysm in my head," she said to the audience. "So of course, this was terrifying information, and made me think of my great-grandmother, whose fate I certainly didn't want to mimic."

She shared that the aneurysm "remained small", but eventually grew larger and concerned doctors, and Miller was connected with neurosurgeon Dr. Geoffrey Colby, who "answered every single question" that she had during this time.

"I'm truly endlessly grateful to Dr. Colby, his entire team, and the entire staff at UCLA who guided us through this scary experience that I'm truly grateful to have overcome," she said. "I'm truly thankful that I won't be dying at this dinner table or any others anytime soon."

Miller and husband Seth Rogen co-founded the nonprofit Hilarity for Charity, which raises money for those with Alzheimer's disease. The couple started the charity after Laruen's mother, Adele Miller, suffered from the disease, ultimately passing away in 2020.

Rogen previously opened up about deciding to create the charity during an interview with Brain & Life Magazine in 2021.

"I had done charitable work before, but this was the first time I was contributing to a cause just by sharing what Lauren and I were seeing and experiencing," said Rogen.

"As painful as it was, it was very easy to talk about during interviews because it was happening to our family. It didn't require research or memorizing statistics."

The actor and comedian upheld the severity of early detection, as he adds that people "are not taught how to take care of their brains from childhood and throughout life."