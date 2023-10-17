Timothée Chalamet Discusses 'Disorienting' Armie Hammer Allegations

Getty

Armie Hammer was accused of sexual misconduct in 2021 for alleged incidents that occurred in 2017. In May, however, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office stated that the 'Call Me by Your Name' actor would not face charges due to insufficient evidence.

Timothée Chalamet has revealed his reaction to the allegations surrounding Armie Hammer.

The star sat down for the third chapter in an ongoing series with GQ, where he briefly discussed the claims against his Call Me by Your Name co-star.

"I don't know," Chalamet said. "These things end up getting clickbaited so intensely. Disorienting is a good word."

In May, however, a Los Angeles County District Attorney's office spokesperson stated that Hammer, who vehemently denied the allegations, would not face charges due to insufficient evidence.

Additionally, Hammer had been accused by several women of sharing sexual fantasies in which he represented himself as a cannibal, with a DM allegedly sent to one woman by Hammer that read: "I am 100% a cannibal. I want to eat you."

That made Chalamet's choice to team up with Call Me by Your Name director, Luca Guadagnino, for the film, Bones and All -- a romantic horror film in which Chalamet himself, plays a cannibal -- all the more ironic, and it isn't lost on him.

"I mean, what were the chances that we're developing this thing?" the Dune star told the outlet of the odd timing.

When false reports suggested the film was inspired by the news, Chalamet said it only spurred him on to produce the project.

"Now I've really got to do this, because this is actually based on a book," he shared.

Hammer's ex-wife, Elizabeth Chambers, also found it to be an interesting choice, commenting on a social media post about the project writing, "No. Words."

This isn't the first time Chalamet has spoken about the allegations. The 27-year-old actor first opened up about the scandal back in 2021, during an interview with Time magazine, giving a brief and rather vague response.

"I totally get why you're asking that," Chalamet said at the time, "but it's a question worthy of a larger conversation, and I don't want to give you a partial response."

Prior to the allegations, a sequel to Call Me by Your Name was rumored to be in the works, but Guadagnino never penned a script, and with the scandal surrounding the since-disgraced actor, the project appears to be dead in the water.

Hammer was fired from numerous projects and dropped from his agency, WME, following the allegations.