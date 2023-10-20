Every Celebrity Coach Who Has Quit The Voice

Getty

"It became something that I didn’t feel was what I had signed up for in season one."

The Voice is in its 24th season and with that comes some new and familiar faces as part of the coaches lineup. Since the show premiered in 2011, a variety of celebrities have served as coaches on the show -- all beginning with Blake Shelton, Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green and Adam Levine.

While those musicians have now all stepped away from their seats in their big red chairs, there’s been a number of stars to take their place. Not all celebs have proven to be as long lasting as the OG coaches though and through the years, there’s been quite a few stars to also leave the show behind.

Find out why these coaches left The Voice...

Blake Shelton is one of the most recent coaches to leave The Voice -- and was the last remaining OG coach on the show. Blake, who appeared from season 1 to season 23, explained that he had originally planned to depart the show in 2020, but decided to stay on for longer as to not "leave everybody in a bind" during the pandemic. He also shared that it had been a hard decision to leave as it had made such an impact on his career.

As for why he left, Blake told People that he really wanted to have more time with his wife Gwen Stefani and their children as well as more time to focus on his music career and his game show, Barmageddon.

"I've been wrestling with this for a while and I've decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after season 23. This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me. It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week," Blake said in a statement.

In 2019, OG coach Adam Levine announced that he would be leaving The Voice after 16 seasons on the show. He later explained that while he was “very fortunate” to be “constantly working for so many years,” it was nice to be able to take a break to spend time with his family.

"After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned. I said to myself 'There's some magic here. Something is definitely happening.' It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever," Adam wrote on Instagram, adding, "I am truly honored to have been a part of something I'll always cherish for the rest of my life. Thank you to every single coach I ever sat in those chairs with. That is shared experience that is singularly ours. We have that for life. Thank you to everyone who supported this long strange and amazing left turn into a place I never thought I'd go."

After joining The Voice for its first season ever, Christina Aguilera stuck with the show for several more years. She appeared on seasons 1 through 3 and then seasons 5, 8 and 10. When she decided to make her final exit from the show, Christina explained that she was "longing for freedom" after years of taking part in the "energy sucker" that was The Voice.

"It became something that I didn't feel was what I had signed up for in season one. You realize it's not about music. It's about making good TV moments and massaging a story," she told Billboard. "I didn't get into this business to be a television show host and to be given all these [rules]. Especially as a female: You can't wear this, can't say that. I would find myself on that show desperately trying to express myself through clothing or makeup or hair. It was my only kind of outlet."

CeeLo Green was one of the original coaches on The Voice and remained with the show through season 3. After taking a season off, he returned for season 5 but decided to permanently exit the show when it wrapped. Looking back, CeeLo says the whole thing "quickly became a job."

"Very obligating…Taxing and tiring. I still tip my hat to Adam and Blake and those guys who continuously do it, but I think I ran my course there just naturally," he told Us Weekly. "Amicably, we parted ways. I’ve got some very great memories there. It really has everything to do with me having the leverage to go elsewhere and be a success as well."

Usher first joined The Voice during season 4 and after a short break, he also appeared on season 6. Although he permanently gave up his coaching seat at the end of that season, he has since returned as an advisor for seasons 8, 17, and 19.

"I think being at The Voice has been not only a greater connection to my fans and for people who know I guess now a little bit more about my process as an artist and mentor," Usher told E! News after season 6. "If there's an opportunity to be here, I'd love to…Right now I'm going to be focused on my new album."

Like Usher, Shakira signed on for season 4 of The Voice and while she didn't appear on season 5, she returned the following year. After just two seasons with the show, Shakira decided to permanently leave the show, explaining that she wanted to focus on her children and her music career.

"It's so hard to be away from my family. Right now, [I'm] back into making music, and I'm gonna be going on tour pretty soon at the end of the year. I miss all that," she told ET several years after her departure. "It was a great experience, and of course I miss the guys, they were a lot of fun a lot to talk to, but I wouldn't go back."

Pharrell Williams served as a coach on seasons 7 through 10 of The Voice but ultimately decided to leave because he wanted to focus on his music career. He explained that he had too many other commitments and wasn't able to balance it all.

"Honestly, I have to work. I got so much work to do. It was so much fun and while I was doing it, helping other people was like a drug for me. I couldn't get enough of helping them, but I have work to do, music to make and so many records," he said on the Today show.

Alicia Keys appeared on seasons 11 and 12 of The Voice but then took a break to focus on recording an album. She returned again for season 14 but when it wrapped, she walked away from the show -- and has yet to return.

Miley Cyrus first joined The Voice as a part-time coach during season 10 and then signed on to the show full time for seasons 11 and 13. When season 13 wrapped, Miley confirmed she wouldn't be returning anytime soon but didn't rule out coming back sometime in the distant future.

"This is not my last season maybe forever, but this season I don't have any more seasons lined up. So I'm done," she said on The Howard Stern Show, later adding, "I'm just wondering what else I can do. How could I use my years [with] the most value."

Jennifer Hudson initially joined the The Voice franchise when she signed on for the UK version of the show. She went on to serve as a coach for three seasons and in between her work in the UK, she also joined the US version of The Voice. She was featured on the US show for seasons 13 and 15 but her final appearance as a part of the show was during the UK's eighth season in 2019.

"Hey y'all! I’m sad to share that I won't be able to join my friends in the red chair for @thevoiceuk this season due to filming commitments here in the States. I sure will miss my UK family," Jennifer wrote on social media.

Nick Jonas was briefly a coach on The Voice appearing on seasons 18 and 20 of the show. While he didn't offer a reason for his departure, it made sense considering his packed schedule touring with the Jonas Brothers. Following the news that Ariana Grande would be taking his place, he took to social media to congratulate her.

"congrats @ArianaGrande! You're going to kill it next season! Welcome to the family," Nick wrote.

Ariana Grande joined The Voice for season 21 and since the show wrapped in late 2021, she hasn't made a return. Although she hasn't explained her decision to leave the show, she was pretty busy filming the Wicked movie before the Hollywood strike. It's always possible for Ariana to return in the future, but she hasn't opened up about her plans just yet.

In 2022, Camila Cabello joined The Voice for season 22. She ultimately decided to only stay for one season and hasn't returned since the season wrapped. While it's still possible she'll return in the future, Camila hasn't yet opened up about her future with the show.