Rob McElhenney Recruits Chris Pratt for Ryan Reynolds' 47th Birthday Surprise

YouTube / Getty

Ryan Reynolds' 47th birthday celebrations just kicked off in a major way thanks in part to Rob McElhenney and Chris Pratt!

In a video shared to YouTube Monday, McElhenney enlists the help of unofficial parks specialist and Parks and Rec alum, Pratt, to announce plans for a new park, created in Reynolds' honor -- the Ryan Rodney Reynolds Memorial Park.

While Pratt seems eager to get involved, he becomes less so once he realizes he was roped into the plans because of his affiliation to the cult-classic comedy.

"Oh," Pratt says excitedly. "Oh, because I was on Parks...," he continues, before the show's theme song begins, setting the stage for McElhenney to detail some of the park's specifics.

The project, aptly dubbed Parks and Wrex, will see the park take over the site of the old Wrexham Hippodrome in Wrexham, Wales. Per McElhenney, who serves as co-chairman with Reynolds on the Welsh football team, Wrexham, AFC, the park will have "open green spaces, pop-up restaurants, movie screenings" and "actual green lanterns," a nod to Reynolds' ill-fated role as the DC superhero.

The park will also include "benches for old guys to swing on" and a statue that "may or may not look like Ryan."

Per a press release sent out regarding the park, McElhenney will be working "in close partnership with Wrexham County Borough Council" to create a park that will be "a reflection of the spirit of Wrexham and Wales."

The release continues, "This public space is located in the heart of Wrexham and will be a place for the community to gather, grow, and play."

Pratt appears more enthused after hearing plans for the park, and even offers to take over Reynolds and McElhenney's ongoing birthday prank tradition and use his star power to make it "really go big."

Disappointed that he's unable to meet with Ryan, Pratt instead asks if McElhenney's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-star, Danny DeVito, is in the building, prompting the pair to break character and explode in a fit of laughter.

The park is the latest in Reynolds and McElhenney's outlandish birthday celebrations, which in the past have included the dedication of urinals, blimps, and even a bespoke birthday song.

It seems the park, however, is not a prank at all and will become a reality in the near future. Per the park's website, the date that Ryan Rodney Reynolds Memorial Park will break ground is currently TBD as well the date for the park's opening.