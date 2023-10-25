Tara Reid Addresses Longtime Eating Disorder Rumors, Negative Comments About Her Appearance

Getty

"It does hurt when I read all of these terrible things," the actress admitted. "I think to myself, 'Why do you guys hate me so much? What have I possibly done to make you guys just destroy me?'"

Tara Reid is setting the record straight on rumors that she suffers from an eating disorder.

In a new interview with The Los Angeles Inquisitor, the actress addressed the longtime speculation that she suffers from anorexia or bulimia.

"I have no anorexia and never have," Reid, 47, told the magazine's editor-in-chief. "And I definitely don't have any bulimia. I'm terrified of throwing up, so that's not gonna happen. And I love food too much."

"So anyone that says I'm anorexic or bulimic, they're wrong," she added. "So stop it. Leave me alone. Pick on me again on something else, but not on those two things. It's not right."

The actress also shut down speculation that she has Bell's palsy, "a neurological disorder that causes paralysis or weakness on one side of the face," according to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke.

"That's the most ridiculous thing I think I've ever heard in my life," she said, noting that she "smile[s] a little bit more on one side than the other."

"I'm known for it," she added of her smile, saying it's the "silliest thing" for people to speculate that she suffers from the rare neurological condition.

The American Pie star admitted that the hateful comments about her appearance are hurtful, and she doesn't understand why prompts people to say such "terrible things."

"Sometimes you think, all these people are saying these things, and I wonder, 'What do you look like behind the camera? What are you doing? And you like to be picked on like that?'" Reid explained. "Because it's not fair, and I guarantee that they would hate it if they got one comment."

"It does hurt a lot," she added. "It does hurt when I read all of these terrible things. I think to myself, 'Why do you guys hate me so much? What have I possibly done to make you guys just destroy me?' I think people forget that celebrities are real. We're not just a cartoon character."

Back in 2021, Reid hit back at body shamers who were sharing negative comments about her physique on Instagram.

"Stop hating start loving ❤️," she wrote at the time. "no one needs to be body shaming it’s not right it’s not cool and it hurts people. Please don’t be one of those people, it does have an affect."

She went on to share another message directed at those who felt the need to comment on her body, posting a bikini photo.