Fans Slam Selena Gomez for Saying Her Isreal-Hamas Silence Is Because 'A Post' Won't 'Change the World'

Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Getty

One of the largest online presences, fans are calling Selena Gomez out for her post explaining why she hasn't weighed in on the current Israel-Hamas war in the Middle East, and saying that she's taking a break from social media.

A lot of celebrities use their outsized influence and social media followings to amplify issues they care about, including Selena Gomez. With one of the largest social followings, fans are confused by her latest statement about the Israel-Hamas war.

The Only Murders in the Building star took to her Instagram Stories to explain why she hasn't weighed in on the war at all, but her followers aren't at all satisfied with what she had to say. She also shared that she's been taking a break from social media.

According to Gomez, the break came about "because my heart breaks to see all of the horror, hate, violence and terror that's going on in the world."

"People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific," she continued. "We need to protect ALL people, especially children and stop the violence for good."

Perhaps anticipating the negative backlash that quickly ensued. "I'm sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag," she wrote. "I just can't stand by innocent people getting hurt. That's what makes me sick."

Even though she did condemn the violence and horrors happening in the Middle East, fans focused on her final words. Gomez concluded her message, "I wish I could change the world. But a post won't."

Currently sitting at 430 million followers as of this writing, fans on social media weren't buying that her voice is ineffective in the world. That's a pretty massive amplification, after all. Plus, as they noted, she's spoken out on other issues in the past like mental health, gender equality, and even the war in Ukraine.

Some took note of the fact that she followed up her statement that a post can't change the world with another she captioned, "Having a sister, everyday has made me tragically sick. I would do anything for children and innocent lives."

Instagram

At the same time, her original post did condemn the atrocities and violence happening and express a need to "protect ALL people." She also said, "I've been taking a break from social media," which could also be interpreted as meaning this post marked the end of said break.

Nevertheless, the overwhelming reactions online appeared to be negative on Monday -- with some support mixed in -- and the backlash was strong enough to get her name trending on X.

TooFab's Week In Celebrity Photos: October 29 - November 4 View Photos

Want more content like this?

Get Toofab breaking news sent right to your browser!
Nope.