Fans Slam Selena Gomez for Saying Her Isreal-Hamas Silence Is Because 'A Post' Won't 'Change the World'

Getty

One of the largest online presences, fans are calling Selena Gomez out for her post explaining why she hasn't weighed in on the current Israel-Hamas war in the Middle East, and saying that she's taking a break from social media.

A lot of celebrities use their outsized influence and social media followings to amplify issues they care about, including Selena Gomez. With one of the largest social followings, fans are confused by her latest statement about the Israel-Hamas war.

The Only Murders in the Building star took to her Instagram Stories to explain why she hasn't weighed in on the war at all, but her followers aren't at all satisfied with what she had to say. She also shared that she's been taking a break from social media.

According to Gomez, the break came about "because my heart breaks to see all of the horror, hate, violence and terror that's going on in the world."

"People being tortured and killed or any act of hate towards any one group is horrific," she continued. "We need to protect ALL people, especially children and stop the violence for good."

Selena Gomez shares statement on Israel and Palestine:



“I'm sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag. I just can't stand by innocent people getting hurt. That's what makes me sick. I wish I could change the world. But a post won't.” pic.twitter.com/vH8rojpVx9 — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 31, 2023 @PopBase

Perhaps anticipating the negative backlash that quickly ensued. "I'm sorry if my words will never be enough for everyone or a hashtag," she wrote. "I just can't stand by innocent people getting hurt. That's what makes me sick."

Even though she did condemn the violence and horrors happening in the Middle East, fans focused on her final words. Gomez concluded her message, "I wish I could change the world. But a post won't."

Currently sitting at 430 million followers as of this writing, fans on social media weren't buying that her voice is ineffective in the world. That's a pretty massive amplification, after all. Plus, as they noted, she's spoken out on other issues in the past like mental health, gender equality, and even the war in Ukraine.

Some took note of the fact that she followed up her statement that a post can't change the world with another she captioned, "Having a sister, everyday has made me tragically sick. I would do anything for children and innocent lives."

Instagram

At the same time, her original post did condemn the atrocities and violence happening and express a need to "protect ALL people." She also said, "I've been taking a break from social media," which could also be interpreted as meaning this post marked the end of said break.

Nevertheless, the overwhelming reactions online appeared to be negative on Monday -- with some support mixed in -- and the backlash was strong enough to get her name trending on X.

selena gomez is being so stupid right now. she is downplaying her massive following and being hypocritical. if a post can’t help change the world why call yourself a philanthropist?? why post about mental health, blm, womens rights, american elections etc etc pic.twitter.com/iw61aOxAIf — jav (@parkwoodfilms) October 31, 2023 @parkwoodfilms

selena gomez saying “a post won’t help” to 430 million people is just pic.twitter.com/4Mi04UJmGD — ahmad (@uhhhhmad) October 31, 2023 @uhhhhmad

the difference of selena gomez post to ukraine and palestine… girl be more subtle next time 🤢 pic.twitter.com/ESehY9rdgW — 🥀 (@deerbaebye) October 31, 2023 @deerbaebye

yall really think Selena Gomez saying “cease fire” is gonna make Hamas & Israel put their weapons down lmaoooo



YA’LL STUPID!! Much love to Selena 💕💕 https://t.co/e3iKsCLZDZ — Sel’s Cupid 💘 (@selscupid) October 31, 2023 @selscupid

430 millions of followers. Yes a post can do a lot selena gomez, you taking a break on social media cause this “affect you” but you’re in a millions dollar house while people are getting killed. you can’t even defend palestine you take a “neutral” stance to save face. https://t.co/NwbW2Yjfxu — DUL🎀 (@dolchiie) October 31, 2023 @dolchiie

"I wish I could change the world. But a post wont."



Shame on you Selena Gomez. You have 430 million followers yet people with less followers be doing so much more.



Our voices are being heard. You are just ignorant. — Sarah Mustafa (@srhmstfa_) October 31, 2023 @srhmstfa_

only selena gomez would find a way to make a genocide about herself https://t.co/odhJnHib24 — ‘ (@emer7ldgrl) October 31, 2023 @emer7ldgrl

We are disappointed with Selena Gomez, she lied about "taking a break from social media because her heart is broken" when in fact she was online and updated with everything on social media, lying like this to play the victim in the middle of a genocide happening is... speechless. pic.twitter.com/hQqnOjuNyX — Selena Gomez Charts (@selenagchart) October 31, 2023 @selenagchart

It doesn’t mean Selena Gomez won’t post about it. I think she still will, but we all know she has always doubted her power as an A-list celebrity. A post obviously won’t stop a war until those in power stop the war. But she definitely could help those in Gaza needing to be heard. — Selenur (@yourightselena) October 31, 2023 @yourightselena

Selena Gomez….. it’s like clock work, why was everyone on board to stand with Ukraine with their land being stolen from them but with Palestine everyone goes crickets & start scratching their head pic.twitter.com/IF4ib59eKi — NATE (@NATERERUN) October 31, 2023 @NATERERUN

A celebrity with 420 million followers says what a post will do is so brain-dead. You are such a crybaby, Selena Gomez and every time you open your mouth, you make it about yourself. GTH You and your rare beauty.

You can post about Ukraine but not Palestine. You are just another… pic.twitter.com/7fSwqszv0J — Shaharyar Ejaz 🏏 (@SharyOfficial) October 31, 2023 @SharyOfficial

and she was right. also i notice how so many of yall remember that but forget this:

"Selena Gomez Is Giving Her Instagram Page To Black Activists..."



shows you care more about cancelling celebs you hate than BLMhttps://t.co/lA5wXyPycF — Mercedes (@Mdrake1991) October 31, 2023 @Mdrake1991

palestinians are begging us to use our voices, they’re speaking a second language so we can understand them, they’re showing the dead bodies of their children and all of this just for them to be ignored by selena gomez because she doesn’t believe a post/hashtag will help them. — adeline (@Iucianisa) October 31, 2023 @Iucianisa

she posts links upon links about mental health thinking that’s gonna do something (im sure it helps) but suddenly a post to help people of palestine isn’t gonna do anything ? baby you are SELENA GOMEZ you have more resources to help than we do like….. — 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐞 🎃🕸️ (@KINDAFENTY) October 31, 2023 @KINDAFENTY

I love Selena Gomez but this is the saddest excuse of a Instagram story that I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/bdmcJasxSq — Ziggler (@Ziggier_) October 31, 2023 @Ziggier_

430 mil followers, could make an impact, instead takes a social media break because it’s so sad :-///////////

wont someone please think of selena gomez at a time like this 💔💔💔💔 https://t.co/Q0FyvcXLIL — kat (@whackkat) October 31, 2023 @whackkat

Selena Gomez is literally the 3rd most followed person on Instagram with almost half a BILLION followers. A post WILL make a difference.



This is why I’m annoyed when celebs make a “neutral” statement. They do it only because of their reputation. Not because they genuinely care. https://t.co/ZSgfDNdPfZ — Phoebe Shafinaz 🤍 (@PhoebeShafinaz) October 31, 2023 @PhoebeShafinaz