Tom Sandoval's Terrifying Fumble During Cliff Crawl, Exclusive Clip from 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'

FOX
Following a two-week delay, due to the MLB playoffs and World Series, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test finally has a new episode tonight.
Tom Sandoval gets tangled up in his safety ropes during the cliff crawl challenge on tonight's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.
The sickening moment can be watched below in an exclusive clip shared with TooFab. Warning it is not for the faint of heart.
Following a two-week delay, due to the MLB playoffs and World Series, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test finally has a new episode tonight.
You can catch the Vanderpump Rules star's death-defying stunt tonight, Monday November 6 at 9 p.m. PT on FOX!
See some of TooFab's other coverage of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test below:
Fox
Tom Sandoval 'Defeated' After Getting Bloody Nose In Fight with Jack OsbourneView Story
Fox
Tom Sandoval Cries Over Backlash to Scandoval Affair on Special Forces: World's Toughest TestView Story
Fox