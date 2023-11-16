Zahara Jolie-Pitt Joins First Historically Black Sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, in Stirring Video

Getty

In her second year at Spelman College, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, celebrates joining the Mu Pi Chapter of the first historically Black sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha.

While she may have come from a big family, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt has just picked up a whole bunch of new sisters. In a new video shared by Essence, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt shares her latest college milestone.

Jolie shared photos from her daughter's big move-in day in the Fall of 2022 to Spelman College. Cut to a year later, and Zahara is now celebrating her welcome into a historical sorority sisterhood.

Essence shared the footage of Zahara introducing herself to her new sisters in the Mu Pi Chapter of the first historically Black sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha. The sorority was founded all the way back in 1908, with Zahara's chapter joining officially in 1979.

Jolie and Zahara had the honor of meeting Spelman's vice president for student affairs, Darryl Holloman, and the college's president Dr. Helene Gayle when Zahara first moved in.

In an Instagram post shared by Hollomon, Jolie opens up about how moving it is to see her daughter attending Spelman. A proud mama, it's only a matter of time before Jolie weighs in on the latest milestone for 18-year-old Zahara.

In the sorority video above, Zahara introduces herself -- she notably left the "Pitt" off of her last name -- with flare to her new sorority sisters, flipping her hair and dancing to their warm and enthusiastic shouts as she shares that she "landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California."

While Pitt was not present when Zahara first entered Spelman, he did express how proud he was while doing promotional work for his film Bullet Train.

"I’m so proud of her," he told Vanity Fair at the time. "She’s so smart. She’s going to flourish even more at college. It’s an exciting and beautiful time to find her own way and pursue her interests. I’m so proud."