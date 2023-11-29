Amanda Bynes Making Hollywood Return with New Podcast (Exclusive Details)

Instagram

"I'm working on a podcast about the entertainment industry with my best friend Paul Sieminski who is a bio chemist and scientist," The 'All That' star revealed.

Amanda Bynes is easing her way back into Hollywood.

Bynes revealed to TooFab Wednesday that she is starting a podcast alongside her friend and biochemist, Paul Sieminski.

"I'm working on a podcast about the entertainment industry with my best friend Paul Sieminski who is a bio chemist and scientist. We met in treatment and have very similar interests," Bynes shared. "Our goal is to start a beauty brand in the future. Our podcast will be on Spotify and it's called Paul & Amanda: The Podcast."

The podcast will be entertainment based, and will focus on "fashion, artists, actors, actresses, music and everything else!"

In a Reel shared to her new Instagram account, the All That alum explained that they plan on interviewing friends before having some celebrity guests on the podcast.

She also touched on Seiminski's background and praised him for taking part in the podcast, telling her followers, "It's super impressive that Paul is going to be a part of it because he's a scientist and a biochemist."

She continued, "So having his beautiful mind being a part of this podcast is just going to bring it to another level I think, 'cause he's going to ask great questions and I think he'll kind of carry most of the weight in terms of just like, topics of conversation."

The podcast and Bynes' return to social media comes just months after she was placed on a series of 5150 holds -- once after roaming the streets naked.

Bynes checked herself into an Orange County mental health treatment center at the beginning of July, just a week after leaving an LA-area facility.

According to TMZ, Bynes checked into the Orange County facility at the start of July, because she felt like her outpatient care was lacking.

She was last seen in public in September, where she appeared to be getting treatment to remove a heart tattoo she has on her face.

Her first public outing since entering treatment came a month prior, with the 37-year-old spotted running errands in the Orange County area.