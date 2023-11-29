Matthew Perry's Stepdad Keith Morrison Speaks Out for First Time Since Late Actor's Death, Asks For Foundation Donations

Getty

Perry's 'Friends' co-star, Jennifer Aniston, also asked for donations to the same foundation, writing on her Instagram Stories Tuesday, "He would have been grateful for the love."

Matthew Perry's stepfather, Keith Morrison, is breaking his silence on the late actor's death.

Morrison took to X (née Twitter) in celebration of Giving Tuesday, to urge his fans and followers to donate to the foundation set up in Perry's honor.

"This is not the sort of thing I commonly do, this pitch. But this year is different. And tomorrow is Giving Tuesday. Do what you can; he would have been grateful," the Dateline NBC correspondent, who married Perry's mom, Suzanne, in 1981, wrote before sharing a link to the foundation.

Launched November 3, nearly a week after Perry was found dead in his home's hot tub at the age of 54, The Matthew Perry Foundation aims to help those struggling with the disease of addiction.

Per the foundation's website, the foundation will "honor" Perry's legacy and be "guided by his own words and experiences and driven by his passion for making a difference in as many lives as possible."

Perry's family spoke in further detail about the foundation in a statement to Entertainment Tonight Tuesday.

"It is important to us as a family to honor Matthew's legacy," they said in the statement. "The potential that the Matthew Perry Foundation has to help those suffering with this disease is something we are proud to bring to the world."

Perry's Friends co-star and longtime pal, Jennifer Aniston, also asked her followers to donate to the foundation in celebration of Giving Tuesday, writing, "For #GivingTuesday please join me and Matty's family in supporting his foundation — which is working to help those suffering with addiction."

She added in her Instagram Story post, "He would have been grateful for the love."

Perry had long been open about his struggles with addiction, writing in his 2022 memoir that he spent more than $7 million trying to get sober over the course of his lifetime.

A cause of death for the actor is not yet known, and has been deferred pending a toxicology report.